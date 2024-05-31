Inspiring Excellence: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leaders Honored as National 40 Under 40 Cancer Award Recipients

The 40 Under 40 in Cancer awards initiative, sponsored by The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), The National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA), Amplify Health and Swim Across America, seeks to spotlight the contributions being made across the field of cancer by rising stars and emerging leaders under the age of 40. The trio from FCS are among the 40 recipients nationwide selected by a panel of reviewers from across diverse roles in oncology.

"We applaud these outstanding professionals who are most deserving of this recognition," said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician. "Having fully embraced our mission, each is sharing their unique talents to advance the delivery of world-class cancer care and create a better future for cancer patients across the U.S. and beyond."

Walcker, in his fifth year as CEO, has led the statewide practice of nearly 100 clinics through multiple transformative initiatives to enhance scalability, future growth, shared technology and financial sustainability. A steward of data governance, science and innovation, Walcker has pushed for precision oncology programming, including the launch of next-generation sequencing and the creation of a data insights company that is leveraging real-world data and real-world evidence studies to improve the standard of oncology care.

Nate's vision and relentless energy are ensuring that FCS continues to make an impact for the betterment of oncology care on a global scale. He is commended for his leadership during the recent Change Healthcare crisis where he was a driving force, relentlessly advocating for patients and leveraging partnerships to find solutions that would enable authorizations and claims to be submitted. His determination led to a collaborative solution with Unlimited Systems that benefitted not only FCS, but all of the impacted practices across the country.

Last year, during the platinum drug shortages, Nate unrelentingly voiced his concerns and worked with industry leaders and legislators to find a solution that would restore active treatment pathways to patients.

Laser-focused on FCS' mission, Eric Gartner keeps the patient central to all that he does while overseeing daily operations of Rx To Go, FCS' medically integrated pharmacy. Through innovative partnerships, Gartner has single-handedly enabled thousands of cancer patients to receive their lifesaving medication at no cost to them through innovative partnerships The combined voucher programs, foundation grant awards and pharmaceutical drug company assistance has contributed to an estimated annual copay savings for patients exceeding $72 million.

Roger Orr has been a driving force in advancing the oncology pharmacy profession. Orr was integral to ensuring that FCS was one of the first practices with a medically integrated pharmacy to adopt the NCODA Medically Integrated Oncology Residency Program. His influence led to FCS welcoming one of the program's first residents last year. His dedication to advancing oncology pharmacy is deep-rooted, with a passion and drive for contributing to the development and competency of clinical oncology pharmacists through valuable, hands-on experiences.

Awardees will be honored at the 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders Awards Ceremony on June 1 in Chicago.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute