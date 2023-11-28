Inspiring Ideas for Your New Home

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Moving into a new home offers an opportunity to create a space that reflects your family's values, enhances comfort and is better for the environment.

Whether you're shopping for a new home, renovating your current space or building from scratch, consider some of the latest trends while searching for inspiration.

Photo courtesy of Nudura
Photo courtesy of Nudura

Home Automation

From ovens that can be turned on remotely to skylights that open and close automatically and more, there are a multitude of ways to integrate smart home technology into your living space to make it more energy efficient and convenient. Start small with a voice assistant, smart light bulbs, home security system or a programable thermostat. After that, you can implement additional features like smart appliances, remote-controlled window blinds and other electronic devices you can control from your phone for a complete smart home system.

Sustainable Design

A long popular trend, sustainable design has evolved over the years to include more than energy-efficient appliances and LED light bulbs. Now, it's about reducing your carbon footprint and minimizing impact on the environment. To try the trend yourself, think big and get creative – install solar panels on your roof, choose highly insulated building materials that don't require deforestation and upcycle old furniture or decor instead of buying new.

Disaster Resiliency

From wildfires that last for months to devastating tornadoes and major floods that impact entire cities, an increase in natural disasters due to climate change has required changes when building homes. Opting for disaster-resilient materials is an important first step. For example, using strong, energy-efficient insulated concrete forms (ICFs), like those from Nudura, instead of traditional wood framing helps homes better withstand extreme weather. Additionally, ICFs can endure winds of up to 250 miles per hour (equivalent to an F4 tornado) and offer a fire protection rating of up to 4 hours.

Outdoor Living

Transforming your backyard can help you make the most of your existing space. To take full advantage of your yard or patio, consider incorporating elements from the interior such as a television and comfortable seating options. Outdoor kitchen setups complete with refrigerators and sinks can make entertaining easier and a fire pit or fireplace can allow your friends and family to enjoy the outdoors even on cool nights.

Customization

You no longer have to settle for run-of-the-mill floor plans or what works for others. If you're considering a new build, work with an architect to create exactly what you're looking for, or speak with a contractor about including personalized architectural features and custom-built storage, for example, in your existing home.

To see how you can make sure your home lasts a lifetime, visit nudura.com/future-proof.

