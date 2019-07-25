"Inspiring Purpose in the Next Generation"

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not often you see an antique airplane gliding through the Atlanta skies, unless of course, you're Rick Mantei. Nearly every weekend you can find one of these antique airplanes gracefully circling the southeastern skies at various client events. These events are used not only as a way to connect with clients, but also as a chance to teach and mentor. While at a recent client appreciation event in Peachtree City, GA, Rick noticed a group of approximately sixty junior high students being presented with various flight related career paths. Manny Burke, a fellow military pilot and member of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), was discussing opportunities for the children to pursue careers in aerospace. After talking with Manny, Rick asked for the chance to speak directly to these young adults and share some of the things he has learned over the course of his lifetime and especially his experiences at the US Air Force Academy.

Rick jumped at the chance to inspire a few children into a potential military career. Beginning with his time in the Air Force, to his current position at Centaurus Financial, Rick emphasized that there are opportunities for each and every one of the students listening if they were willing to put forth the effort. He stressed the importance of ambitious goals and the hard work that would be necessary to reach them. After some questions from the group, Rick finished by explaining that the key to success is to not just hard work, but to work with a purpose; to work toward their goals in a way that is not often seen in today's day and age. While this may not have been a planned event, it was definitely a rewarding one for everyone involved.

More information about OBAP can be found here: https://www.obap.org/

Rick Mantei is the owner and branch manager at Mantei and Associates, a branch of Centaurus Financia DBA Cola Wealth Advisors. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/

CONTACT: Jacob Spradley, jspradley@cfiemail.com

SOURCE Centaurus Financial, Inc.

Related Links

www.centaurusfinancial.com

