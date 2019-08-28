Inspiring Stories of Faith During Persecution

WHEATON, Ill., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheaton grad and missionary Dan Bauman visited Iran to share the love of Jesus with Muslims in 1997. He and a friend were arrested on false charges, and Dan received two death sentences. By God's grace he was released after nine weeks from Iran's most notorious prison. Now Dan travels the country inspiring Christians to live a life of passion and purpose for Christ.

Gracia Burnham Dan Baumann

Missionaries Gracia and husband Martin Burnham were captured by a militant Muslim group and survived over a year of harsh captivity. Martin was tragically killed in a gun battle in which Gracia escaped. She now shares stirring spiritual lessons learned during their captivity and how God has blessed her and her family since Martin's death.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, at Wheaton College, you will be inspired by their stories and others from around the world with powerful personal testimonies about God's faithfulness in the midst of persecution at the Voice of the Martyrs' (VOM) Advance Conference.

At this free VOM Advance Conference, you will learn how God's kingdom is advancing around the world, even in the face of fierce opposition. You will also have ample opportunity to meet these faithful servants and learn ways to get involved in ministering to the persecuted church worldwide.

Keynote speakers include Burnham and Baumann, along with Brother Bennie from India and Todd Nettleton, host of VOM Radio. The music and worship time will be led by harpist Amy Shreve, as well as Gilbert Hovsepian, from Iran.

The conference will be held in Edman Memorial Chapel on the Wheaton College campus, located at 501 College Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. To register or for more information, visit VOMAdvance.com or call 800-747-0085. The VOM Advance Conference is not a function of Wheaton College.

About The Voice of the Martyrs

The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is a non-profit, interdenominational Christian organization founded in 1967 by Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who was imprisoned for 14 years in Communist Romania for his faith in Christ. VOM is dedicated to serving persecuted Christians worldwide through practical and spiritual assistance and leading other members of the Body of Christ into fellowship with them. Please visit persecution.com for more information.

