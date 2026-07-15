Inspirit Equity-Backed Sizemore to Acquire Carlson Building Maintenance

Acquisition establishes dedicated retail division and expands Midwest footprint

Transaction advances Inspirit's buy-and-build strategy in facilities management

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirit Equity portfolio company Sizemore, Inc., a leading provider of integrated facilities management services, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Carlson Building Maintenance ("Carlson"), a leading provider of janitorial and facility services to retail, grocery, and commercial customers across the Midwest.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Carlson has built a strong reputation over more than 65 years for delivering high-quality janitorial services to a blue-chip customer base spanning over 250 locations across 10 states.

Inspirit Equity, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm, partners with businesses that have strong fundamentals and works alongside management teams to support long-term growth and value creation.

Carlson will operate as a dedicated retail-focused division within Sizemore, maintaining its existing leadership team, workforce, and operations. This structure preserves Carlson's strong local execution and customer relationships while leveraging Sizemore's broader platform and resources.

"Carlson is a high-quality business with a long track record of consistent performance and strong customer relationships," said Charles Gores, CEO of Inspirit Equity. "This partnership strengthens Sizemore's position in the retail end market and brings together two organizations with complementary capabilities and a shared commitment to service excellence. We see a meaningful opportunity to continue building on that foundation over time."

The transaction creates a platform for both organizations to expand service offerings across their combined customer base, enabling entry into new facilities and geographies while enhancing the breadth of solutions provided to existing clients.

"Acquiring strong regional operators is a top priority for this platform and the foundation of our strategy to build a best-in-class national provider," said Ryan Kanaley, Managing Director at Inspirit Equity. "Carlson enhances Sizemore's capabilities in an important vertical, and we will continue to actively pursue opportunities that expand the platform's geographic reach and service offering."

Carlson's owners, Nick Giese and Kaylee Brown, will continue to lead the division and remain actively involved in the company's operations.

"We've built Carlson around consistent service delivery and long-term customer relationships," said Nick Giese and Kaylee Brown, Owners of Carlson Building Maintenance. "With Sizemore's resources and relationships, we're well positioned to expand into additional locations, introduce new services, and continue building on the momentum we've established."

Carlson's differentiated operating model includes a fully self-performing workforce, long-tenured client relationships, and a strong reputation for consistent, high-quality execution.

"From our first conversations, it was clear that Carlson shares our commitment to people, service quality, and long-term customer relationships," said Sizemore President and CEO Preston Sizemore. "We're excited to welcome Nick, Kaylee, and the entire Carlson team to the Sizemore family. Their retail expertise and strong culture are highly complementary to our platform, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue growing together."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Inspirit Equity

Inspirit Equity acquires and partners with businesses that demonstrate strong core fundamentals and meaningful operational upside. The firm takes a hands-on approach - supporting infrastructure, processes, and execution to enable sustainable growth.

Investing from a permanent capital base, Inspirit Equity operates with a long-term ownership mindset focused on building durable businesses and compounding value over time.

SOURCE Inspirit Equity