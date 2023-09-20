Inspīr Carnegie Hill Achieves Platinum SAGECare Credential, Demonstrating Commitment to LGBTQ+ Senior Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living community located on Manhattan's Upper East Side, proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 SAGECare Platinum Credentialed Provider. The achievement demonstrates the brand's ongoing commitment to exceptional care and support for the senior LGBTQ+ community.

The entryway to Inspīr Carnegie Hill, located on 2nd Avenue between 93rd and 94th Street in Manhattan.
To earn this credential, a minimum of 80% of Inspīr's management and non-management staff completed training in LGBTQ+ aging cultural competency. The program encompassed education on historical and contemporary LGBTQ+ struggles, proper use of terminology pertaining to sexual orientation and gender identity, and strategies to address distinctive challenges faced by this demographic. The significance of this training is underscored by a 2022 survey conducted by AARP, revealing that 85% of older LGBTQ individuals expressed concerns about discrimination.

"We take great pride in our exceptional staff, who recognize the value of this specialized training in providing the highest quality care to our residents, and completed the training well ahead of our projections," said Jill McGroarty, Vice President of Human Resources at Maplewood Senior Living. At this time, Inspīr is one of only two luxury senior living communities in New York City to earn a SAGECare Platinum Certification. Inspīr also plans to seek certification at their second location in Washington, D.C., set to open in late 2024, implementing the training into the onboarding process for all new hires.

At Inspīr, resident life is grounded in nine core elements; one of which is belonging. Inspīr frequently hosts programming that celebrates the causes and identities that hold significance for its residents. Notable guests have included Marti Cummings, a non-binary political activist and candidate for New York City Council; Sutton Lee Seymour and Evita Loca, two of NYC's premier drag queens; and Jim Obergefell, plaintiff in the landmark marriage equality case Obergefell v. Hodges, who will visit Inspīr Carnegie Hill this October. The attainment of the SAGECare Platinum Credential serves as yet another emblem of Inspīr's commitment to fostering an inclusive residence, workplace, and community.

"Armed with this training, we can better understand and cater to the distinct needs of LGBTQ+ elders through an enlightened and compassionate lens," said Evan Rossi, Director of Resident Experience at Inspīr Carnegie Hill. "By seamlessly integrating gender identity and sexual orientation into our care plans, we curate personalized services that champion physical, emotional, and social well-being for all residents."

Nicholas Watson, Managing Director for SAGECare commented, "SAGECare is proud to partner with organizations like Inspīr Carnegie Hill that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in senior care. This Platinum credential signifies their dedication to providing exceptional care and support to all residents, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. We commend their efforts and look forward to continuing our collaboration in creating safe and inclusive spaces for seniors."

SAGECare is a division of SAGE, the country's largest and oldest non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older adults. SAGECare provides LGBTQ+ competency training and consulting on LGBTQ+ aging issues to service providers.

About Inspīr
Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning older adults in urban markets. The new brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand's flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private apartments customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.

