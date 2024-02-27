Inspīr Carnegie Hill Presented with the Esteemed Reputation 800 List Award

News provided by

Maplewood Senior Living

27 Feb, 2024, 11:17 ET

Upper East Side Luxury Senior Living Community Awarded with the "Highest Achievement a Business Can Earn"

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Maplewood Senior Living's urban, ultra-luxury property nestled in the heart of the Upper East Side of New York City, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Reputation's highly esteemed 2024 800 Awards for Best-In-Class Brand Reputation.

Reputation, the leading platform in reputation experience management, bestows the 800 Award winners upon businesses that prioritize a customer-centric strategy above all else, considering it to be one of the highest achievements a business can attain. The 800 Award winners are identified by Reputation through a meticulous analysis of location scores, honoring those with a Reputation Score of 800 or above, determined by actively listening to and acting on customer feedback.

"We are proud to announce that Inspīr has earned the respected Reputation 800 Award for Best-In-Class Brand Reputation. This recognition is a testament to our many years of dedicated service to older adults both in and outside of New York, underscoring our unwavering commitment to prioritizing our residents and our personalized assisted living and memory care experience," said Shane Herlet, Chief Operating Officer for Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr Senior Living.

Evident through their highly trained staff, world-class healthcare, robust cultural programming, and innovative health technology, Inspīr has embraced a holistic 360-degree approach to senior care, focusing on resident wellness and lifestyle at every level. With offerings such as daily yoga classes, in-house Broadway performances, and virtual reality experiences transporting residents to their childhood homes, Inspīr has redefined the concept of senior living, enabling residents to not only age gracefully but also to thrive and embrace their golden years with joy and fulfillment.

About Inspīr Carnegie Hill
Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning older adults in urban markets. The brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand's flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. A second location is soon opening in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood, anticipated to welcome residents by the end of 2024. Inspīr offers state-of-the-art assisted living, memory care, and enhanced care options, with private apartments customized to fit the needs of an aging population. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.

