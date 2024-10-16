Inspīr Embassy Row Achieves SAGECare Platinum Credential, Setting New Standard for LGBTQ+ Senior Care in Washington D.C.

To earn this prestigious credential, a minimum of 80% of Inspīr's management and non-management staff completed comprehensive training in LGBTQ+ aging cultural competency. The program covered crucial topics including historical and contemporary LGBTQ+ struggles, proper terminology usage related to sexual orientation and gender identity, and strategies to address the unique challenges faced by this demographic.

"At Inspīr Embassy Row, we're dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that celebrates the diversity of our residents and staff," said Tim Cox, General Manager at Inspir Embassy Row. "This SAGECare certification is a testament to our commitment to providing personalized, compassionate care that respects and honors the identities and experiences of all our residents, including those in the LGBTQ+ community."

The significance of this training is amplified by the rich history and cultural diversity of Embassy Row. Known for its international character and intellectual vibrancy, the neighborhood has long been a symbol of inclusivity and global connection. Inspīr Embassy Row aims to continue this legacy by offering culturally diverse and intellectually stimulating programming that reflects the area's unique character.

Michele Giordano, Executive Director of SAGECare, commented on Inspīr's achievement: "We are thrilled to recognize Inspīr Embassy Row with our Platinum credential. This marks the second Inspīr community to receive this distinction, following Inspīr Carnegie Hill in New York City. Such dedication across multiple locations truly emphasizes Inspīr's deep commitment to creating inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ seniors. We're proud to partner with Inspīr in setting a new standard for inclusive care in the capital and meeting the unique needs of LGBTQ+ older adults."

Inspīr Embassy Row's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond certification. The community plans to offer a range of programs and events that celebrate diversity, foster understanding, and provide engaging experiences for all residents. From lectures by historians and artists to cultural celebrations that honor the international spirit of Embassy Row, Inspīr is dedicated to creating a vibrant, welcoming community for all seniors.

"Our goal is to create a home where every resident feels valued, respected, and free to be themselves," added Cox. "The SAGECare certification is just the beginning of our journey to set a new standard for inclusive senior living in Washington D.C."

Inspīr Embassy Row is set to open its doors in January 2025, bringing a new level of luxury senior living to the heart of Washington D.C. With its SAGECare Platinum certification, the community is poised to become a beacon of inclusive care and cultural enrichment for seniors in the nation's capital.

About Inspīr ( www.inspirseniorliving.com )

Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering ultra high-end senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is under construction in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirseniorliving.com or call (202) 293-2100.

About SAGECare ( https://sagecare.org/ )

SAGECare is a division of SAGE, the country's largest and oldest non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older adults. SAGECare provides LGBTQ+ competency training and consulting on LGBTQ+ aging issues to service providers.

Media Contact Information: Warschawski

Madeline Slezak

(410) 367-2700

(484) 574-3528

[email protected]

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living