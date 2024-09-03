Inspīr Embassy Row Brings Revolutionary AI Fall Prevention Technology to D.C.'s Embassy Row

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Embassy Row, luxury senior assisted living and memory care residence in Washington D.C. set to open in January 2025, announces the implementation of cutting-edge AI-powered fall prevention technology in its memory care residences. This innovative system, developed by SafelyYou, has shown remarkable success in reducing fall-related injuries and emergency room visits in senior living communities.

Falls are a critical concern in senior care, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that one in four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year. These falls can lead to serious injuries, decreased independence, and a reduced quality of life. In senior living communities, fall prevention is a top priority, yet traditional methods often fall short in providing immediate response and comprehensive monitoring.

To address this crucial issue and to build on the impressive results of its sister communities, Maplewood at Twinsburg, Maplewood at Chardon and Maplewood at Cuyahoga, Inspīr Embassy Row is partnering with SafelyYou, Inc. to bring its innovative AI-powered fall detection system to the nation's capital. Using advanced AI sensors to detect falls with over 99% accuracy, this system has shown remarkable success in reducing fall-related injuries and emergency room visits in senior living communities.

"We're committed to providing the highest level of care and safety for our residents," said Tino Popescu, Vice President of Clinical Services. "By implementing SafelyYou's AI technology at Inspīr Embassy Row, we're setting a new standard for senior safety in Washington D.C."

Key benefits of the SafelyYou system include:

Rapid Response Times: Median staff response time to resident falls of 90 seconds, compared to the industry average of 40 minutes.

Expected impact on residents' safety and quality of life include:

Increased Independence: By reducing the fear of undetected falls, residents can maintain a more active and independent lifestyle.

"The implementation of SafelyYou at Inspīr Embassy Row demonstrates our commitment to innovation in senior care," added Brian Geyser, Vice President, Enterprise Intelligence. "This technology not only enhances safety but also provides peace of mind for residents and their families, allowing our seniors to live more confidently and independently."

As September marks National Fall Prevention Awareness Month, Inspīr's announcement highlights the importance of proactive measures in senior fall prevention. The company's investment in this technology underscores its dedication to advancing and improving the senior living experience.

Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering ultra high-end senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is under construction in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirseniorliving.com or call (202) 293-2100.

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls in senior living with SafelyYou Respond™, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, SafelyYou also solves senior living's staffing dilemma with SafelyYou Clarity™, offering an industry-first for automatic and accurate care tracking and empowering operators to align labor to residents' needs, improving both operations and quality of care.

All of this is done as part of SafelyYou's passionate mission, which is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is used by assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in 34 states across the country—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight's Tech Partner of the Year award, and has been named to Fortune's Impact 20 list.

