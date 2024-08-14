Inspīr Embassy Row Revives Iconic Jockey Club

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspīr Embassy Row, luxury senior living residence in Washington D.C., announced today the revival of the legendary Jockey Club. Set to open in December 2024, the community will breathe new life into the historic Fairfax at Embassy Row Hotel building which was home to the original Jockey Club restaurant that hosted Washington's elite for over five decades.

Inspīr Embassy Row Logo

The Jockey Club, which opened in 1961 and closed in 2011, was renowned for its elegant atmosphere, exquisite cuisine, and high-profile clientele, including eight U.S. presidents and their first ladies. Inspīr Embassy Row aims to honor this rich legacy through its main dining venue, eponymously named the Jockey Club at Inspīr.

Culinary Excellence Continues

Inspīr has hired Richard McCreadie, former Jockey Club chef, to lead its culinary team. McCreadie will recreate beloved Jockey Club dishes while introducing new, nutritious options focused on brain and heart health.

"I'm thrilled to return to the kitchen where I spent so many years creating memorable dining experiences," said Chef McCreadie. "At The Jockey Club at Inspīr, we'll blend the best of the Jockey Club's classics with innovative, health-conscious dishes that cater to our residents' sophisticated palates and nutritional needs."

Throughout his illustrious career, Chef McCreadie's culinary journey has taken him around the globe. In his menu for Inspīr's dining venue, he also plans to incorporate these international influences—a fitting tribute to the cultural melting pot that is Embassy Row.

Art That Tells a Story

Working with art consultant Debbie Morton, Inspīr has curated a collection of custom artworks that pay homage to the Jockey Club's storied past. The collection features pieces by local D.C. artist Stanley Agbontaen and American artist Kevin Sloan.

Agbontaen, whose work has been exhibited and acquired by prestigious D.C. institutions including The World Bank and The Public School District of DC, was commissioned to create two large-scale paintings featuring jockeys on horseback. His inclusion in the Smithsonian Libraries' Arts and Artists file underscores the significance of his contribution to the local art scene.

The main dining room will showcase five vibrant contemporary classical oil paintings by Kevin Sloan. These large-scale works are filled with subtle nods to the esteemed Jockey Club, including a horse head portrait surrounded by victory flowers, a whimsical rocking horse, a 'Loving Cup' overflowing with fruits and flowers, and a large ginger jar with an equestrian motif. Sloan's paintings masterfully blend classical colors and techniques with jockey symbols, food, and flora, creating a visual feast that honors the past while embracing the present.

"Our goal was to create a visual narrative that connects residents and guests to the building's illustrious history," said Morton. "Through carefully selected artworks, we've woven together themes of equestrian elegance, culinary delight, and Washington's rich cultural tapestry. The pieces by Agbontaen and Sloan not only beautify the space but also serve as conversation starters, inviting residents and visitors to engage with the Jockey Club's legacy in a new and exciting way."

Inspīr Embassy Row represents a new chapter in luxury senior living, offering residents a chance to be part of a continuing legacy in one of Washington's most iconic locations.

For more information about Inspīr Embassy Row, please visit www.InspirSeniorLiving.com

About Inspīr Modern Senior Living (www.inspirseniorliving.com)

Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering ultra high-end senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is under construction in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirseniorliving.com or call (202) 293-2100.

