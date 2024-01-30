Inspīr Senior Living Opens Leasing Gallery in Embassy Row

Washington, DC 20037

Open Daily, Call to schedule an appointment

Executive Director: Laurie Thomas

The Leasing Gallery will include the opportunity for prospective residents to closely examine and interact with the high-end finishes and fine millwork that will be featured throughout the apartments in the community. Visitors to the Leasing Gallery will be able to get a firsthand look at the attention to detail and quality craftsmanship found in the living spaces at Inspīr Embassy Row.

The opening of the Leasing Gallery marks a significant step towards providing the District's discerning older adults with five-star amenities, fine dining, expert care and culturally-rich programming. On time to meet the increased demand for senior living in the Capitol, Inspīr will open its ultra-luxury offering in December 2024 in the heart of Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. The community will offer assisted living and memory care focused on an independent lifestyle.

The one-of-a-kind community on Massachusetts Ave. NW will be 8 stories, 173,932 sq. ft. and feature 174 luxurious private apartments (including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences and a variety of unique and beautifully designed amenity spaces. The property is located in the cultural heart of D.C. - less than two blocks from Dupont Circle Metro, and minutes away from The White House, Pennsylvania Avenue, The Smithsonian Museum, The Philip Collection, and The Anderson House.

The property's Executive Director, Laurie Thomas, remarked, "We are thrilled to open the doors to our Leasing Gallery and welcome prospective residents and their families an opportunity to explore the opulence and sophistication that they can expect when they call Inspīr their home. Inspīr Embassy Row is the perfect setting for older adults seeking the highest standard of living, and our Leasing Gallery showcases the epitome of luxury that awaits them."

Inspīr Embassy Row already has several early depositors who will be moving into the community next year. One future Inspīr resident detailed their enthusiasm stating, "The location is perfect - it's the neighborhood I live in and I did not want to move away from my family and friends, and favorite restaurants. I most look forward to living the Inspīr lifestyle and benefitting from the rich social experiences they will offer - it will not just be a new home but a new chapter filled with opportunity."

For further information or to schedule a meeting, please contact Laurie Thomas at (202) 293-2100 or visit https://inspirseniorliving.com/senior-living-washington-dc .

About Inspīr Senior Living (www.inspirseniorliving.com)

Inspīr Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering ultra high-end senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is under construction in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit http://www.inspirseniorliving.com or call (202) 293-2100.

