Insta360 Becomes the Official and Exclusive Action Camera Sponsor of the SMX World Championship™

ELLENTON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMX League™ is excited to welcome Insta360, the industry leader in 360-degree action cameras, as the official and exclusive action camera partner of the SMX World Championship™. This collaboration kicks off as the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season drops the gate on Saturday, January 11 for the start of 28 regular season races building towards a highly anticipated post-season. With Insta360 as the official and exclusive action camera sponsor, fans can expect to see the sport like never before as Insta360's innovative cameras capture heart-pounding moments on and off the track.

SMX League and Insta360 Insta360 X4 will provide 360°, first-person views that bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

Insta360's cutting-edge technology will play a key role in capturing the intensity and raw adrenaline of these events. Cameras like Insta360 X4, Ace Pro 2, and Insta360 GO 3S will provide 360°, first-person views that bring fans closer to the action than ever before, whether it's from a racer's chest mount, handlebars, or even mid-air over a triple jump.

Game-Changing Coverage for Fans

"Insta360 is beyond stoked to partner with the SMX World Championship and redefine how fans experience the sport," said Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360. "Our cameras capture every angle of the action, offering fans a visceral, immersive view of SMX's fast-paced, high-stakes racing."

The partnership will showcase Insta360's cameras at every SMX event, from California to Florida, both through live broadcasts and exclusive social media content. Riders, fans, and media will have access to footage that truly encapsulates the excitement of dirt bike racing.

"We're excited to welcome Insta360 as the official and exclusive action camera sponsor of the SMX World Championship," said Dave Muye, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Feld Motor Sports, Inc. "Insta360's cutting-edge technology provides the league with additional creative options to showcase the sport and provides fans with a whole new way to experience the drama and thrills of race day."

Insta360 cameras, known for their "shoot first, point later" innovative 360° capture, allow racers to capture dynamic, high-quality footage seamlessly. Creators can use Insta360's app to select the perfect angles of their footage and relive the excitement from any perspective. Whether it's an Insta360 X4 filming in 360° or a compact GO 3S capturing a unique POV angle, you'll be capturing the (w)holeshot with ease!

Big Moments, Bigger Reach

With millions tuning in live around the globe annually and record live event crowds appearing weekly, the SMX World Championship is the premier off-road racing series in the world. The partnership with Insta360 will deliver unprecedented exposure, with exclusive race-day content, live POV shots, and behind-the-scenes stories shared across social media and broadcast platforms.

The 2025 season will also feature events with on-site booths, where fans can experience Insta360 products firsthand and try out the latest cameras.

Fans can look forward to Insta360's presence at all regular and post-season races, from iconic rounds of Supercross in California to the heart-pounding SMX World Championship Final. Expect exclusive POV race footage, creative rider content, and social media challenges that bring the two-wheel community together.

The SMX World Championship kicks off this weekend as the world's best two-wheel racers prepare to drop the gate on their 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Ca. on Saturday, January 11. Tickets are available for all 28 regular season Supercross and Pro Motocross rounds at supermotocross.com. Fans located in the U.S. looking to tune into the action from the comfort of their homes can stream every Race Day on Peacock, as recently announced. International viewers can watch year-round with three different language offerings on the SuperMotocross Video Pass available at supermotocross.tv.

For more information on Insta360 cameras visit www.insta360.com. Stay tuned to Insta360's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for exclusive race-day content and giveaways.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Insta360:

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com

