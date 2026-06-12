Insta360 Hits Back at DJI Launch-Day Lawsuits With U.S. Patent Countersuits

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 has filed two countersuits against DJI in the U.S., asserting five utility patents covering technology used in gimbal and 360-degree cameras.

The company asserts that DJI infringed its patents relating to gimbal stabilization, gimbal directional control, camera smooth stabilization, telemetry overlay, and panoramic video stabilization. These technologies are incorporated into several major DJI products, including the Osmo Pocket series, Ronin/RS series, Osmo Mobile series, and Osmo 360.

"At Insta360, we prefer to let our products do the talking. But we are not afraid of a legal battle when challenged," said JK Liu, Founder of Insta360. "We are fully committed to protecting our innovations and will take decisive action to defend our intellectual property from infringement."

These countersuits are a direct response to patent lawsuits initiated by DJI on June 10—the day Insta360 launched its Luna Ultra camera. DJI's legal action seeks a permanent injunction to ban Luna Ultra from the U.S. market.

Insta360 categorically rejects DJI's infringement claims regarding the new Luna Ultra camera, emphasizing the device's unique engineering footprint.

"Luna Ultra is the result of years of independent R&D, not a response to any competitor's product," added Liu. "Development began in 2020, with earlier Insta360 products including the ONE R, Link Series webcams, and Flow Series gimbals helping shape the technology and design direction behind Luna Ultra. DJI filing lawsuits on the same day we launched Luna Ultra speaks volumes—exposing their fear of competition from a highly competitive product."

Initial consumer response has been strong, with Luna Ultra seeing significant demand in North America and ranking as the top seller in Amazon's camcorder category in the U.S. over its first 24 hours of availability. Insta360 remains fully committed to defending its IP portfolio while working to ensure the continued availability of its products for creators worldwide.

Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the pocket-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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SOURCE Insta360