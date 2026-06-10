Insta360 Launches Luna Ultra: Leica Co-Engineered Gimbal Camera Built for Next-Generation Mobile Filmmaking

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today announced Luna Ultra, its flagship gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica, built to combine professional imaging, 3-axis stabilization, and flexible creative tools in one portable device.

Featuring a dual-lens design with a pro-grade telephoto lens, it's built for everyday creators and mobile filmmakers.

With 1" 8K imaging, Leica Summicron lenses, a detachable OLED touchscreen, and advanced AI-powered tracking, Luna Ultra brings Insta360's imaging expertise into a new category for creators who want smooth, high-quality video and photos wherever they go.

Luna Ultra will be available starting June 10 via the Insta360 Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and select retailers worldwide, with availability in some markets to follow at a later date. Pricing for the U.S. market starts at US$769.99.

Advanced Imaging and Optics

Luna Ultra features a Leica Summicron lens paired with a 1" 8K sensor for high-resolution video and photo capture, and a secondary telephoto lens system with a 1/1.3" sensor and F2.0 aperture, enabling natural bokeh across five focal lengths, with up to 12× zoom, including 6× lossless zoom.

"Luna Ultra marks Insta360's arrival in the gimbal camera space, backed by the full strength of our imaging expertise. We believe this category is ready for a new standard, defined by smarter technology, stronger performance, and a more intuitive user experience. Luna reflects our vision for the future of gimbal imaging, built to help people capture what matters with greater ease, confidence, and authenticity." — Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder of Insta360.

Video capabilities include 8K30fps recording with Dolby Vision and support for 10-bit I-Log capture for greater color information and flexibility in post-production. With up to 14 stops of dynamic range, the system preserves rich detail in both highlights and shadows. For photography, Luna Ultra supports 37MP UltraPhotos and 200MP Scenic Panorama photos.

Low-light performance is enhanced by PureVideo Mode, which reduces noise and improves brightness and detail up to 4K60fps. Luna Ultra also features a Triple AI Chip to support advanced image processing and overall performance.

Design and Stabilization

Luna Ultra features a compact, lightweight design at just over 200g, making it as easy to carry as a modern smartphone.

An industry-first detachable 2" OLED touchscreen enables remote monitoring and control with HD transmission up to 20 meters, for more flexible shooting angles and solo capture.

It also features a 1550mAh battery for up to four hours of use, with fast charging to 80% in approximately 23 minutes. Built-in storage provides 47GB of usable space, with support for up to 1TB via microSD.

A 3-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement. Deep Track 5.0 enables precise subject tracking, with features including Auto Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, Group Tracking, and Smart Framing to help keep subjects in frame and in focus.

Creative Tools and Professional Workflow

Luna Ultra incorporates Leica color profiles, including Leica Natural, Leica Vivid, and Leica Chrome, alongside a range of cinematic filters for flexible in-camera looks. It also supports professional color workflows, including ACES (Academy Color Encoding System).

Built-in timecode enables multi-camera synchronization and supports editing in software such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. Additional tools include QR Color Share for sharing color settings between devices and AI-assisted editing within the Insta360 app, which identifies key moments and generates ready-to-share edits.

For audio, Luna Ultra features a built-in wind guard for clearer outdoor recording, along with direct compatibility with Insta360 Mic systems for single or dual-transmitter setups.

A dedicated accessory lineup further expands creative options, including a POV Head Tracker for hands-free capture, Black Mist filters for cinematic diffusion, a Wide-Angle Lens that expands the field of view to 108°, and ND Filters for exposure control and motion blur.

A Six-Year Partnership in Imaging Innovation

Insta360's partnership with Leica spans six years and five co-developed products, combining Leica's optical heritage and iconic color science with Insta360's Emmy Award-winning imaging technology. With Luna Ultra, the two companies bring that collaboration into a new category, pairing professional optics with compact, AI-powered gimbal camera design.

Luna Ultra was unveiled at Leica's Headquarters in Wetzlar, underscoring the close partnership behind Insta360's first Leica co-engineered gimbal camera.

"This launch represents more than a new product announcement. It reflects the shared vision and long-term collaboration between Insta360 and Leica, combining optical heritage with a new generation of intelligent imaging technology." — Marius Eschweiler, VP of Business Unit Mobile at Leica Camera AG.

Availability & Pricing

Luna Ultra will be available starting June 10 via the Insta360 Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and select retailers worldwide, with availability in some markets to follow at a later date.

- Luna Ultra – US$ 769.99

It will be available in Cosmic Black and Stellar White.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the pocket-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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Press Contact

Max Richter

Insta360

[email protected]

SOURCE Insta360