Instacart and 1-800-Flowers.com Spread the Love with Nationwide Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO and JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced its first nationwide pure-play floral partnership with floral authority 1-800-Flowers .com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS). For the first time, customers throughout the U.S. can order fresh bouquets and gifts from 1-800-Flowers.com® directly through the Instacart App for fast delivery from more than 700 participating florist locations across the 1-800-Flowers.com network. The partnership expands the platform's assortment in time for Valentine's Day, one of the year's biggest gifting holidays.

"We are excited to welcome 1-800-Flowers.com to the Instacart App to offer our customers convenient access to fresh flowers, just in time for one of the most important holidays for floral delivery," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Through this partnership, Instacart customers will have more flexibility and variety to send gifts to family, friends, and loved ones, offering the same speed and reliability they expect from Instacart for life's special moments."

"Our mission is to help people connect and express themselves through thoughtful gifting, and this partnership with Instacart allows us to do that with more speed and greater accessibility than ever before," said Jon Feldman, Chief Commercial Officer at 1-800-Flowers.com. "By bringing our leading floral and gifting collection to the Instacart App in partnership with our local florist network, we're not only supporting local merchants, but also meeting customers where they are already shopping and making it easier for them to share a smile with the important people in their lives, especially during peak moments like Valentine's Day."

The partnership arrives as customers increasingly turn to Instacart for seasonal essentials. According to purchase data on the Instacart App from 2025, orders containing Combination Flower Bouquets and Fresh Cut Roses surged by more than 1,000% on February 14*. For those navigating the holiday rush, Instacart customers can pre-order specialty bouquets beginning today, February 9, while last-minute, same-day orders can still be placed the evening of February 14 in select markets. Beyond Valentine's Day, Instacart makes it easy to plan ahead year-round with the ability to schedule floral deliveries up to five days in advance, while still offering on-demand delivery for last-minute needs.

Instacart is committed to delivering an affordable online shopping experience, and 1-800-Flowers.com will be joining the Instacart App with no markup, so customers can experience the same great value. To begin shopping from 1-800-Flowers.com, customers can select the 1-800-Flowers.com storefront on the Instacart App or visit www.instacart.com/store/1-800-flowers .

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of thoughtful expressions designed to help inspire customers to share more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, CardIsle®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Things Remembered®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Simply Chocolate® and Scharffen Berger®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge on eligible products across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates Bloomnet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco®, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for 2024. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was also recognized as one of America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2025 by Newsweek and was named to the Fortune 1000 list in 2022. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com.

*Instacart calculated the share of orders on the Instacart platform on 2/14/25 for Combination Flower Bouquets as well as Fresh Cut Roses and calculated the percentage difference from their average order share in the 12-month period between 10/1/24-9/30/25.

