Instacart Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today released financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. These financial results are available within Instacart's fourth quarter 2025 Shareholder Letter, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/ .

Instacart management will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/ .

Effective this quarter, the company is transitioning to an annual rather than quarterly shareholder letter and will continue to provide regular updates through a quarterly earnings call, earnings release, and supplemental materials.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers e-commerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI Solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart