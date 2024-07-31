Instacart and Albertsons Companies Expand Partnership Nationwide Launching Pickup Services and Convenience Delivery in as Fast as 30 Minutes

Haggen Food & Pharmacy now available for same-day delivery from Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO and BOISE, Idaho, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announce the launch of Instacart pickup services and Albertsons Rapid convenience delivery nationwide at banners* including Safeway, Albertsons, Shaw's, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Vons. Additionally, Haggen Food & Pharmacy is now available on the Instacart App for same-day delivery. This program expansion provides Instacart customers with greater access to groceries and household essentials alongside the quality and fresh assortment they expect from Albertsons Cos. banner stores.

"Expanding our partnership with Albertsons Cos. showcases our commitment to serving as the leading technology partner in the grocery industry," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "By introducing Albertsons Rapid, extending Instacart pickup services to more than 2,000 locations and adding Haggen for same-day delivery, we're ensuring that customers enjoy an even faster, more flexible and effortless shopping experience. Whether it's a full weekly shop or a last-minute need, we're delivering value and convenience right to your doorstep from your local Albertsons Cos. banner store."

"At Albertsons Cos., we place the customer at the center of everything we do, and we realize that shoppers today are increasingly busy with work, family and friend commitments," said Stephen Menaquale, SVP, eCommerce and Fulfillment for Albertsons Cos. "By expanding our partnership with Instacart to offer pickup services through the Instacart app, we are offering customers another channel to fulfill their shopping needs. Shoppers are likely driving by one of our stores on their way home from work or after their kid's soccer practice, and with Instacart pickup services, we are providing a convenient solution for grocery shopping that fits into their busy lives."

Albertsons Cos. first partnered with Instacart in 2017 and has continued to strengthen its partnership to offer a wide array of e-commerce services for its customers. Today's expansion includes:

Pickup: Available now in hundreds of Albertsons Cos. banner stores, Instacart customers can place a pickup order through the Instacart App. By the end of August, the pickup service will be available in more than 2,000 banner locations* including Safeway, Albertsons, Shaw's, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Vons. To shop Albertsons Cos. stores for pickup, customers can navigate to the retailer's storefront on the Instacart App and select pickup. At checkout, customers will select a pickup window and receive an in-app notification when their order is ready for pickup. Upon arriving at the store, customers can park in designated pickup parking spaces, and an Albertsons Cos. store associate will bring the completed order out to the customer's vehicle. Pickup services are free for all customers.

Albertsons Rapid: Albertsons Rapid is a new feature in the Instacart-powered virtual convenience store allowing customers to have their order delivered in as little as 30 minutes. Available now in all Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Shaw's, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Vons, customers can purchase prepared foods, snacks, drinks, grocery staples, household essentials and more. Albertsons Rapid services are $2.99 per order and free for Instacart+ members.

Haggen Food & Pharmacy: Customers of Haggen Food & Pharmacy, which operates across Washington state , are now able to access the grocer's fresh food and pantry staples for same-day delivery. Haggen Food & Pharmacy marks the final Albertsons Cos. banner to partner with Instacart for same-day delivery. To place an order for Haggen Food & Pharmacy, Washington state customers can navigate to the Haggen storefront on the Instacart App and place their order for delivery.

To access an Albertsons Cos. banner store for same-day delivery and pickup, customers can select the banner storefront from the Instacart App or visit www.instacart.com/store/albertsons/storefront . To learn more about Instacart Platform, visit instacart.com/company/platform .

*Excluding United Supermarkets and Haggen Food & Pharmacy

