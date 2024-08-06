Instacart and ALDI SOUTH Group Expand Omnichannel Partnership

Instacart rolls out Connected Stores technologies across ALDI SOUTH Group stores in the U.S. and tests Caper Carts in Austria

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and ALDI SOUTH Group, one of the fastest-growing grocers in the world, today announced the companies will expand their partnership globally. The partnership includes the rollout of Instacart's Connected Stores technologies across ALDI SOUTH Group stores in the U.S., including In-Store mode and Carrot Tags, as well as Instacart's fulfillment technology to power e-commerce orders. In addition, ALDI SOUTH Group is testing Caper Carts in Austria, Instacart's AI-powered smart carts designed to ease the checkout process and personalize the shopping experience for customers.

Instacart's Connected Stores technologies are a suite of products designed to help grocers like ALDI SOUTH Group build a unified, seamless, and personalized shopping experience both online and in-store. Since 2017, ALDI has partnered with Instacart to provide same-day delivery for its customers in the U.S. and will now bolster its omnichannel approach by deploying several Connected Stores technologies to further digitize its stores including:

In-Store mode : In-Store mode helps customers see what's in-stock, get important details about items on their list, sort items by aisle, and access in-store promotions and discounts through the Instacart App. For retailers, In-Store mode helps provide a 360-degree view of their customers, no matter if they shop online, in stores, or both.

Carrot Tags : Powering more speed and efficiency, Carrot Tags make finding products easier than ever. Carrot Tags have pick-to-light capabilities, meaning that Instacart shoppers can select an item on their phone and the corresponding shelf label will flash. Carrot Tags have already launched in more than 100 ALDI stores in Illinois and Ohio and will roll out nationwide in the coming months.

Pickup fulfillment technology : By leveraging the technology behind the Instacart Shopper App, ALDI SOUTH Group is streamlining fulfillment to power its e-commerce pickup orders. Instacart's fulfillment technology is one example of how ALDI operates with simplicity and efficiency to deliver great products at the lowest possible prices, enabling store associates to easily pick and pack items for curbside pickup by customers.

Instacart has spent the last decade bringing the grocery industry online in the U.S. The company is now enabling retailers to bridge the in-store and online experience for their customers. As part of its international ambitions, Instacart is now partnering with retailers such as ALDI SOUTH Group to bring its Connected Stores offering, Caper Carts, to additional countries. ALDI SOUTH Group is starting with a test in Austria where customers can use Caper Carts at its Sattledt store.

Caper Carts : Customers can find the carts near the store entrance, start shopping by simply adding items directly into the cart, and keep an eye on their running total via the digital screen. Checkout is available through a "fast lane" if the customer is paying by card, helping to alleviate waiting in lines and streamlining the shopping experience.

"Retailers like ALDI SOUTH Group value Instacart's omnichannel solutions, which help them provide even more personalized and convenient shopping experiences for their customers," said David McIntosh, VP and GM of Connected Stores at Instacart. "With a large portion of customers preferring a blend of in-store and online experiences, ALDI SOUTH Group is enabling the best of both worlds to its customers through our technologies. We're thrilled that ALDI SOUTH Group is the first retailer to test Caper Carts in Europe, enabling us to bring Instacart's leading grocery technology to the region for the first time. Since launching Caper Carts with other retailers in the U.S., we've seen an incredibly positive response from customers of all ages and we're excited to begin scaling globally."

"By integrating Instacart's Connected Stores technologies nationwide, we are creating a seamless shopping journey for the millions of customers that shop with us every day," said Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying at ALDI U.S. "Whether shopping online, through mobile app, or visiting our stores, customers can manage their weekly grocery shopping through multiple touchpoints both quickly and affordably."

To access ALDI for same-day delivery and pickup in the U.S., customers can select the ALDI storefront from the Instacart App or visit www.instacart.com/store/aldi/storefront .

To learn more about Instacart Platform, visit instacart.com/company/platform .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Prices.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability**. In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2024 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

