Instacart and Costco Launch Same-day Delivery Across Canada

Consumers in Canada can now shop from Costco's wide assortment of items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, snacks, deli, frozen goods, baby and pet essentials, and more on the Instacart marketplace with or without a Costco membership. The companies have also launched Costco's new Canadian member-only website – built and powered by Instacart Enterprise – featuring member benefits and access to same-day delivery via Instacart.

"Grocery delivery has become essential for millions, and we're proud to make same-day delivery from Costco available to even more Canadians. Now, through the Instacart marketplace and Costco's new member website, families across Canada can get the groceries and goods they need, delivered to their door in a matter of hours," said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail, Instacart. "We want to help retailers reach their customers when, where and how they want to shop. With this launch, we're extending the reach of Costco in Canada and making it possible for Costco members and non-members alike to access same-day delivery of Costco's broad selection of groceries and goods."

''With Instacart, we can bring even more benefits of a Costco membership to our valued members,'' said Pierre Riel, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada. ''Instacart delivery will help us serve more families than ever before and we see this new offering as a great complement to our 2-Day Grocery Delivery service that launched in 2018.''

Customers can begin shopping from Costco via Instacart today by going to https://www.instacart.ca/store/costco, opening the Instacart app on their mobile device, or visiting Costco's member-only ecommerce site at http://sameday.costco.ca. From there, customers select their city and Costco warehouse, and can begin adding items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe.

Instacart's national partnership with Costco in Canada comes on the heels of a successful nationwide partnership with Costco in the U.S. Instacart today partners with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery from over 30,000 stores in more than 5,500 cities across North America. Instacart delivery is currently available to more than 70% of Canadian households. Instacart Enterprise services offer the only comprehensive ecommerce solutions designed specifically for grocery, and today power the turnkey and white-label ecommerce platforms for more than 140 retailers across North America.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.ca. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, https://shoppers.instacart.ca.

SOURCE Instacart

Related Links

http://www.instacart.ca

