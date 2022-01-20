INSTACART AND MICHAELS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS CANADA

As part of Michaels' strategy to transform its omnichannel approach, Instacart and Michaels' national partnership in Canada comes on the heels of a recently expanded nationwide partnership in the U.S. Since the initial U.S. pilot launched in March 2021, Michaels reports that it has seen a significant number of incremental customers shop via Instacart.

"For nearly 50 years, Michaels has inspired consumers across North America to pursue their creative goals with its broad selection of arts and crafts supplies," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "We're proud to expand our footprint with Michaels across North America today, making it possible for families in Canada to get the materials they need — whether looking for an art canvas, scrapbook accessory or kids activity — delivered directly to their door in as fast as an hour."

Heather Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce at Michaels added, "Michaels is proud to be giving our Makers across North America even more ways to shop and create through our deepened partnership with Instacart. As the first specialty arts and crafts retailer on the platform, this expansion to offer super fast delivery from our stores across Canada is the latest step in our journey to transform our omnichannel approach and support every Maker in bringing their creative dreams to life."

Instacart today partners with more than 700 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. - including all 50 states - and Canada. Instacart delivery is available today to more than 90% of Canadian households.

To begin shopping from Michaels Canada for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.ca/store/michaels-canada/storefront or select the Michaels storefront on the Instacart mobile app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Michaels

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is the largest specialty retailer in North America providing the best assortment of curated arts and crafts componentry. We operate 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and online at Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. In addition, The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns Artistree, a manufacturer of custom and specialty framing merchandise. Our company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For store locations or to shop online, please visit www.michaels.com .

SOURCE Instacart