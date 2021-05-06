Instacart and The Container Store Partner to Launch Same-day Delivery Nationwide

"We're proud to unlock same-day delivery from The Container Store to give customers nationwide more selection and a new way to get much needed storage and organization products," said Nilam Ganenthiran, President of Instacart. "From refreshing a home office with desktop solutions, enhancing a closet with new hangers or upgrading food storage in the kitchen pantry, customers can now access The Container Store via Instacart and get exactly what they need delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour."

To begin shopping from The Container Store for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers across Texas can visit www.instacart.com/the-container-store or download the Instacart app on their mobile device. For all orders placed, an Instacart shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive it in as fast as an hour or schedule their delivery in advance. Customers will have the ability to chat directly with their Instacart shopper as their order is being picked and will receive real-time updates as their order is shopped and delivered.

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation's leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered.

Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges.

