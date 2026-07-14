Instacart and Tractor Supply Partner to Deliver Pet Supplies, Farm Essentials, and Everything in Between for Life Outside

America's largest rural lifestyle retailer partners with Instacart to deliver pet supplies, livestock needs, and more to communities nationwide at no markups in as fast as an hour

SAN FRANCISCO and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Tractor Supply Company (Nasdaq: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced a new nationwide partnership to offer same-day delivery from more than 2,400 Tractor Supply stores through the Instacart App and website.

Customers can shop Tractor Supply’s broad assortment on Instacart – including pet food and supplies, livestock feed, farm and ranch products, garden essentials, tools and hardware – with delivery in as fast as one hour at no markups.

Starting today, customers can shop Tractor Supply's broad assortment on Instacart – including pet food and supplies, livestock feed, farm and ranch products, garden essentials, tools and hardware – with delivery in as fast as one hour at no markups.

"We're excited to bring Tractor Supply's trusted assortment of home, animal, and yard products to Instacart customers across the country," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Tractor Supply is a beloved brand with a broad reach that serves customers in communities of all kinds, and with Instacart, those customers can get what they need delivered to their door in as fast as an hour."

"We're committed to making living the Life Out Here lifestyle easier and more convenient," said Matthew Rubin, SVP and President of Digital & Ecommerce at Tractor Supply Company. "Our partnership with Instacart provides customers with another seamless way to shop Tractor Supply, combining the products they trust with the speed and convenience of Instacart delivery. This partnership also introduces Tractor Supply to millions of Instacart users as a dependable supplier of the products they need to care for their pets, animals and land."

Tractor Supply serves an important role in the U.S., with thousands of stores in communities that are often miles from the nearest urban center. Through this partnership, Instacart is helping bridge the last-mile gap for rural customers who depend on Tractor Supply for everyday essentials - from pet food for the family dog to feed for farm animals. The partnership reflects Instacart's commitment to expanding convenient, same-day delivery beyond urban areas and into rural communities that Tractor Supply calls home.

Through the Instacart App and website, customers can now browse and order from a variety of Tractor Supply's product assortment, including pet food, treats, toys, grooming, and health products for dogs, cats, and small animals; feed, supplements, and care products for horses, cattle, goats, and poultry; hand tools, power tools, fasteners, and building supplies; work boots, outerwear, and apparel; and garden supplies, outdoor power equipment, heating, and lawn care.

Tractor Supply joins more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace. To start shopping Tractor Supply, customers can visit www.instacart.com/store/tractor-supply/storefront or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 290 on the Fortune 500. The Company's more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company's commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, Allivet, a leading online pet and animal pharmacy, and VIP Petcare, the largest provider of mobile veterinary care in the United States, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer's doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of March 28, 2026, the Company operated 2,435 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 206 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart