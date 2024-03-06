Instacart Announces New Group of Regional Grocers Using Instacart Storefront

Canseco's Market, Harps Foods and Price Chopper join more than 600 grocers using Instacart Storefront to power their e-commerce websites

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced new retailers using Instacart Storefront to power their e-commerce websites, including Canseco's Market , Harps Foods , and Price Chopper . Instacart Storefront is an easy and affordable way for grocers of all sizes to get online and add e-commerce to their websites. Instacart currently powers owned-and-operated e-commerce storefronts for more than 600 retail banners, enabling them to establish and manage their online presence seamlessly.

"Instacart is the only end-to-end omnichannel technology provider focused specifically on grocery, and Instacart Storefront makes it easy for grocers to build e-commerce storefronts for web and mobile that reflect their unique catalog and brand," said Alice Luong, Director of Market Strategy & Planning, E-Commerce at Instacart. "With fulfillment baked in, Instacart Storefront is the fastest way for grocers to get their e-commerce up and running while providing customers with a top-notch experience. We're proud to partner with grocers of all sizes to help them serve their communities and accelerate digital growth."

Instacart Storefront makes e-commerce easy by featuring built-in catalog services for rich browsing experiences, automated marketing campaigns to boost customer conversion, and rapid deployment of the latest consumer-centric features and sales tactics for driving growth. Businesses can get up and running in as fast as three weeks, ensuring a quick launch to get started in e-commerce.

Instacart Storefront also unlocks convenient ways for customers to get their orders – including same-day priority delivery in as fast as 30-minutes, no-rush and schedule-ahead delivery, and pickup. Instacart's flexible fulfillment solutions allow retailers to choose a model that works for their stores. Instacart Storefront includes access to an app for store associates that helps them pick and pack orders, or retailers can tap into the Instacart Shopper network to fulfill e-commerce orders without increasing the burden on staff.

Retailers can upgrade to the Pro tier to access premium features such as fully customizable merchandising, robust self-serve marketing tools to run lifestyle campaigns, the ability to add a retail media network using Carrot Ads, a dedicated Instacart support team, and support for third-party integrations such as coupons, loyalty, and point-of-sale technologies.

To learn more about Instacart Storefront, visit: https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/storefronts .

Hear more from grocers using Instacart Storefront to power their e-commerce experience:

"We've come a long way in our digital journey by launching our app and website powered by Instacart Storefront," said Alexis Canseco, Manager of Operations at Canseco's Market. "As a locally owned-and-operated grocer, it's impactful for Canseco's to provide our customers with the ability to shop online, so they can access fresh groceries and discover new products for same-day delivery throughout New Orleans."

"Instacart Storefront offers our team the opportunity to easily configure and deploy a custom-branded website, particularly as we continue to grow the number of banners we own and operate," said David Ganoung, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer for Harps Food Stores, Inc. "With our business consistently expanding each year, Instacart's end-to-end solution is easy to develop and quickly deploy – all while continuing to give our customers consistent access to our aisles for same-day delivery and pickup."

"We're proud to make affordable groceries conveniently accessible for the greater Kansas City community," said Casie Broker, Chief Marketing Officer at Price Chopper. "Standing up an end-to-end, full-service website was a tall order, but Instacart's team has continued to support us in our goal of creating a platform that allows our customers to order items for delivery directly through our website. Our partnership with Instacart means that we don't have to spend additional effort maintaining operations, and we're glad to extend this easy, online service to our customers."

