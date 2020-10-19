Instacart Appoints Two New Executives To Leadership Team - Christina Hall As Chief Human Resources Officer And Ariel Bardin As Senior Vice President Of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery delivery, today announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team. Experienced human resources executive and people leader Christina Hall has joined Instacart as the company's first Chief Human Resources Officer. Additionally, as part of the company's continued investment in product development, Instacart has named Ariel Bardin as Senior Vice President of Product. These new leadership hires come as Instacart continues to build out its teams and scale to meet the increased consumer demand for its online grocery delivery and pickup services.

"I'm proud to welcome Christina and Ariel to our senior leadership team to help support Instacart's next chapter of growth. As our first CHRO, Christina brings with her decades of experience at top tech companies. She has a people-first leadership mentality that will help us continue to build a world-class organization and performance-driven culture that supports all of our teams across North America," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO, Instacart. "In Ariel, we welcome a product veteran with an innate understanding of what different audiences want and need when using a service. He'll be focused on developing new features and tools that help create an excellent experience for our customers, retail partners and advertisers. I'm excited to work with Christina and Ariel as we execute on our mission to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together."

As Instacart's first Chief Human Resources Officer, Hall will help support the company's teams across North America with a focus on building a holistic people and talent strategy designed to attract, retain and develop employees. Hall brings to Instacart more than 20 years of experience advancing talent goals at high-performing tech companies. She most recently served as Chief People Officer at LinkedIn, and previously held key human resources roles at Facebook and Intuit. At Instacart, she will oversee the company's Human Resources, Recruiting, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion functions.

"Instacart has forever changed the way people connect with the retailers they love to access the groceries and goods they need. Instacart has enormous meaning to me personally as a customer and as a family member of shoppers who rely on the service as a flexible earnings opportunity," said Hall. "I'm proud to join Instacart during a time when people leaders play a more important role than ever before in scaling a performance-driven culture while supporting the health and wellness of employees and amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups. I look forward to working with the team and continuing the company's efforts to foster an inclusive working environment where employees can thrive."

As part of the company's continued investment in product development, Instacart also announced today the appointment of Ariel Bardin as Senior Vice President of Product. Bardin comes to Instacart following more than 15 years at Google, where he most recently oversaw YouTube's full suite of creator products as Vice President of Product Management. Prior to YouTube, Bardin was responsible for product strategy and business development for Google Payments, and spent nearly a decade as a leader for Google AdWords. Bardin joins Instacart on October 27 and will oversee the company's Consumer, Enterprise and Advertising Product teams and development.

"As more people make online grocery delivery part of their weekly routine, the role that Instacart plays as an essential service for consumers, retailers and brands has never been more clear. I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment and help increase the value we deliver across our platform through exceptional product experiences," said Bardin. "Instacart has an opportunity to bring to life online the inspiration, product discovery and retailer affinity that consumers experience when shopping in-store, and I'm excited to get started with Apoorva and the team on that work."

Instacart partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery and pickup services from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

