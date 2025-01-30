Instacart Delivers Its First-Ever Super Bowl Ad, with Help from a Few Iconic MVPs

The campaign highlights the unparalleled care that Instacart puts into each and every order, all powered by a grocery-first technology platform, more than a decade of deep retailer and brand partnerships, and a dedicated community of more than 600,000 shoppers picking and delivering orders. Over the last 12 years, Instacart has fulfilled more than 1 billion orders, making it possible for customers to get the groceries and goods they need, from the brands they love, delivered in as fast as 30 minutes, from more than 85,000 local, regional, and national retailer locations across North America.

Instacart's Super Bowl commercial opens on a hilltop with Mountain Dew Puppy Monkey Baby and Cheetos® Chester Cheetah®, who puts out a call to "release the hounds." The HEINZ Wiener Dogs he summoned charge over a hill and are quickly joined by a crew of iconic mascots on the ultimate mission — to deliver a family's much-needed Instacart order. Green Giant, Mr. Clean, and The Pillsbury Doughboy™ run through the streets to join the others, and the Energizer Bunny and The Kool-Aid Man soon burst onto the scene. Finally, the Old Spice Guy proclaims "I'm on a porch," signaling the Instacart delivery has been made. And just like that, the family's favorite grocery brands come together all in one place, delivered with care, right to their door – so they can spend more precious breakfast time together.

"Instacart has spent more than a decade obsessing about groceries so our customers can spend more time focused on the moments that matter most to them. Our first Super Bowl ad brings this to life, showing the extreme care we put into each order, and is a major milestone as we bring our brand promise of 'We're Here' to one of the largest audiences in the world," said Instacart Chief Marketing Officer Laura Jones. "The ad embodies our new brand platform with an epic journey of fan-favorite mascots delivering the perfect order, as only Instacart can, so that a family can have the perfect morning together. We're here to take care of the groceries, so that you can take care of life."

In the lead-up to the Big Game, Instacart released a teaser for the spot featuring the HEINZ Wiener Dogs, the Old Spice Guy (Isaiah Mustafa), and The Pillsbury Doughboy™ on set rehearsing for their Instacart commercial. The 360-degree campaign also includes an extended 60-second director's cut featuring even more iconic brand mascots like Larry, the Quaker Oats man, and the RED BARON® biplane, as well as social media extensions with content from lifestyle creators including Deuxmoi and other partners coming together in unexpected ways.

We're Here.

In addition to ensuring that every fan has the ultimate game day snack spread, Instacart also unveiled its new "We're Here" brand platform. Instacart's Super Bowl spot is the official unveiling of the new brand platform, underscoring that Instacart takes care of your groceries so you're free to take care of life.

Instacart's brand platform was created by its in-house creative studio and brought to life for the Big Game by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.

"We dedicated ourselves to capturing the essence of the Big Game's most iconic moments and weaving them into a narrative that truly represents Instacart's mission to provide care for their customers," said Courtney Nelson, President of TBWA\Chiat\Day LA. "This campaign is a celebration of everything that makes the Super Bowl special, brought together under one umbrella in a way that only Instacart can."

Big Game Deliveries

To get fans across the nation in the game day spirit, the ad will come to life ahead of the Big Game with a week of Instacart game day deals, free snacks with your order, and special deliveries made from the ad's beloved grocery brand mascots, Cheetos® Chester Cheetah®, Green Giant, The Kool-Aid Man, and The Pillsbury Doughboy™ in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in New Orleans, where the Big Game will take place, as well as rival team cities Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Anyone who encounters mascots on their journeys can tag @Instacart on Instagram , Threads , TikTok , or X . All Instacart customers can also score free snacks with their orders and deals on game day essentials in the Instacart app between February 2-9, 2025. Learn more about these special deliveries and snack giveaways at instacart.com/company/updates/big-game-ad/ .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart