Powering More Projects at Home: Instacart Announces Nationwide Partnership with The Home Depot Canada

TORONTO and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership with The Home Depot Canada (NYSE: HD), the country's leading home improvement retailer, to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from over 175 stores across the country. The Home Depot Canada launches on the Instacart App with in-store pricing in time for the busy holiday season as customers prepare their homes for gatherings, seasonal decorating, and end-of-year projects.

Instacart Announces Nationwide Partnership with The Home Depot Canada

With this launch, The Home Depot Canada becomes the first nationwide home improvement retailer available on Instacart in Canada and joins over 100 retail banners on the platform in the country - giving customers nationwide access to thousands of home improvement essentials. This partnership includes Instacart's Big & Bulky fulfillment solution , enabling same-day and scheduled deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds, such as large tool sets, home furnishing and renovation supplies, storage and more.

"At Instacart, we're focused on delivering convenience and accessibility, whether it's helping customers get their homes ready for the holiday season with décor or gathering materials for a last-minute home project over the weekend," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "We're proud to help create a seamless shopping experience for Home Depot customers across Canada and bring more variety to the Instacart App with the addition of The Home Depot Canada."

"Our customers continue to be our top priority, and our stores are the foundation of who we are and how we meet their needs. Expanding our digital and delivery capabilities is essential to providing Canadians a seamless and convenient shopping experience," said Doug Graham, Vice President of E-commerce and Marketing at The Home Depot Canada. "Instacart's fast and convenient shopper experience complements our existing delivery options on homedepot.ca, giving customers even more flexibility—whether they choose to shop online, through our app, in-store, or now with Instacart."

Instacart customers can kickstart their holiday decorating and home improvement projects with a limited-time offer of $20 off their Home Depot Canada purchase of $80 or more.*

To start shopping from The Home Depot Canada on Instacart, customers can visit instacart.ca/store/the-home-depot-canada or download the Instacart App on their mobile device. To share this news on social media, please use @HomeDepotCanada (Facebook), @ TheHomeDepotCanada (LinkedIn), and @HomeDepotCanada (X).

*Ends December 8, 2025. Limit one per customer. Applicable to The Home Depot Canada purchases via the Instacart App only. Minimum purchase of $80 excluding fees, taxes, and gratuities. Offer may not be combined with other promotions unless indicated. All deliveries subject to availability. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

About Instacart:

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,356 retail stores and over 800 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart