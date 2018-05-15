Instacart names David Hahn as Chief Product Officer

"Instacart is a once in a lifetime transformative company – it makes lives easier, helps brick and mortar retail compete online and fundamentally changes the way people shop. I couldn't be more excited about being part of a company that brings useful products and services to an increasingly digital world," said Hahn.

Hahn has spent most of his career developing and launching those useful products. He previously served as Vice President of Product Management at LinkedIn for over nine years. In 2013 – his last full year at the company – Hahn was the key architect of the monetization strategy that took product portfolio revenue from the earliest growth stages to more than $1.5 billion. He went on to join Greylock Partners as an Entrepreneur in Residence, where he consulted with portfolio companies on both product and monetization strategies and worked with them to explore new opportunities. Most recently, Hahn was Chief Product Officer at GoFundMe, the world's largest crowdsourcing platform which has raised more than $4 billion for life-saving medical expenses, start-up funding, and everything in between.

"David has a proven track-record of successful innovation and execution, and Instacart is delighted to have him join our executive team," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder and CEO at Instacart. "We knew early in the process he was the perfect fit, both culturally and as a visionary. We can't wait to see how David contributes to – and expands – our mission."

Instacart helps people cross grocery shopping off their to-do lists with just a few clicks. Customers use the Instacart website or app to fill their virtual shopping cart with items from their favorite, local stores and Instacart connects them with shoppers who hand pick the items and deliver them straight to their door. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart has quickly scaled to over 240 markets and partnered with retailers across North America, including popular national chains as well as local, regional grocers. By combining a personal touch with cutting-edge technology, Instacart offers customers a simple solution to save time and eat fresh food from the most trusted grocery brands. Instacart is the only grocery service that can meet today's on-demand lifestyle by delivering in as little as one hour. First delivery is free at www.instacart.com.

