Instacart Partners with Lush to Bring Fresh, Handmade Cosmetics to Customers in as Fast as One Hour

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Lush Cosmetics, one of the most recognizable cosmetics retailers in North America and the pioneer in fresh and handmade beauty, today announced a new partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from 250 stores across the US and Canada. People shopping Lush on Instacart will have access to more than 600 products available with same-as-in-store pricing*.

Whether it's a last-minute gift, a self-care pick-me-up, or a favorite daily essential, customers can now shop Lush's signature assortment - including cult-favorite bath bombs, fresh face masks, body scrubs, shampoo bars, and more - all delivered straight to their door with the speed and convenience of Instacart.

"We're always looking for meaningful ways to bring even more convenience to people who shop with Instacart," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "By teaming up with Lush, we're helping people bring fresh, handmade essentials straight to their door - perfect for gifting, stocking up, surprising a loved one with some self-care for Valentine's Day, or all year round."

"Lush prioritizes fresh, high-quality, and sustainably harvested ingredients to provide exceptional products to our customers," said Raman Khtaria, Head of Digital Operations at Lush Cosmetics North America. "With Instacart, we're expanding customers' accessibility to Lush's handmade product inventions, making them easier to access than ever before."

Ahead of Valentine's Day, people can get a variety of Lush's seasonal and best-selling items delivered straight to their doorsteps through Instacart, including fan favorites like the Ultrabland Facial Cleanser, Super Milk Leave-In Hair Primer, and limited edition Valentine's Day offerings, like the Sweetheart Bath Bomb and the Love Bug Scrubee.

Lush Cosmetics joins more than 1,800 national and local retail banners on the Instacart App, spanning grocery, beauty, pet, household, and wellness categories. To begin shopping from Lush for same-day delivery, customers across the U.S. can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/lush/storefront or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

