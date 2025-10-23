Big Bunny Market, Stewart's Marketplace, Luke's Local Grocery, and S&C Foods among new grocers using Instacart's enterprise solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that a growing number of independent grocers across the U.S. are adopting Instacart enterprise technology offerings - including Caper Carts, Storefront Pro, and FoodStorm - underscoring a growing trend among independent grocers investing in technologies that deliver a unified, seamless, and personalized experience to their customers in-store and online.

Instacart Powers In-Store and Online Technology for Independent Grocers Nationwide

"Independent grocers have always been passionate about the communities they serve and now they're leading the charge in retail innovation to give their customers a more seamless, easy, and affordable shopping experience," said Nick Nickitas, General Manager of Independent Grocery and Mid-Market Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Instacart empowers grocers to deliver the best experience possible for their guests while streamlining operations, driving incremental revenue, and strengthening their competitive edge both in-store and online."

Big Bunny and Stewart's Elevate In-Store Shopping with Caper Carts

Big Bunny Market in Massachusetts and Stewart's Marketplace in Utah are the latest to roll out Caper Carts. Caper Carts enhance the in-store experience by letting customers track their spending and check out seamlessly directly on the cart. Using NVIDIA Jetson technology, the carts feature AI-powered sensors that guide customers as they scan and place items into the basket. As items are scanned in, they identify them instantly, helping customers stay aware of their total as they shop.

Retailers using Caper Carts are seeing meaningful improvements in customer engagement, coupon redemption and omnichannel conversion. One retailer reports 40% of customers redeeming a discount offer presented on the smart cart to use on a retailer's online storefront, and over half of customers using at least one coupon during checkout1.

"We've served our community for generations, and Caper Carts are a great way to bring convenience to our aisles," said Jonathan Cournoyer, Owner at Big Bunny Market. "Our customers will love how the carts make it enjoyable to shop and save money. It's a win-win for our team and our customers."

"Here at Stewart's, we're constantly exploring new ways to improve our customers' shopping experience and help them save on groceries," said Frank Shaw, Manager of Marketing at Stewart's Marketplace. "By introducing the Caper Carts, we're giving our customers the option to use smart technology to speed up and enhance their shopping trips while saving money each time."

This new wave of Caper Cart launches builds on the momentum from successful rollouts at other independent grocers, including Davis Food & Drug and Soelberg's Market . Over the past year, the number of stores with Caper Carts has nearly tripled, and they now span nearly 100 cities across 15 states.

Luke's Local Grocery Taps FoodStorm for Foodservice Management

In California, Luke's Local Grocery is leveraging FoodStorm, the Instacart order management system, to streamline their deli made-to-order business. FoodStorm allows independent grocers like Luke's Local Grocery to enhance back-of-house efficiency while offering a modern, intuitive experience to customers placing prepared food orders. In addition to FoodStorm, Luke's Local Grocery uses Instacart's Storefront to power their e-commerce platform, bridging the offline and online shopping experience for their customers.

"We're always looking for ways to make great food simpler—for our customers and our team," said Luke Oppenheim, Founder of Luke's Local. "FoodStorm lets us handle made-to-order and prepared food in real time, without losing the hands-on quality we care about. It's already making a difference behind the counter and online."

FoodStorm has seen a rush of adoption this year and is now live in more than 3,000 stores in North America, more than doubling the number of stores using the platform since the end of 20242.

S&C Foods Amplifies Online Presence with Storefront Pro

S&C Foods in Tennessee is enhancing their digital footprint with Storefront Pro, Instacart's premium end-to-end e-commerce solution custom-designed for grocers of all sizes. Storefront Pro offers grocers the ability to build out a fully branded and customizable shopping experience from discovery, with features like weekly ad integration and AI-powered personalization, to delivery by offering versatile fulfillment options. Storefront Pro also gives grocers the tools to manage their own promotions including integration to loyalty programs to engage customers. The white-label e-commerce solution unlocks new retail media capabilities by giving grocers access to Instacart's Carrot Ads, enabling retailers to monetize its digital and physical footprint through a unified retail media network.

"Storefront Pro will make it easy for us to create a best-in-class online platform that maintains our local identity that our customers know and love," said Shane Means, Operations Manager, S&C Foods Inc. "It will offer a modern digital experience without having to build everything from scratch ourselves—freeing up our team to focus on serving our community in store."

S&C Foods will join hundreds of retail banners leveraging Instacart's Storefront solutions across North America.

Beyond these examples, independent grocers - like Davis Food & Drugs, Soelberg's Market and Geissler's Supermarkets - are increasingly adopting multiple Instacart enterprise solutions, including Caper Carts, Carrot Tags, FoodStorm, and Storefront Pro. These technologies work together to connect in-store and online operations, helping retailers streamline workflows, drive sales, and offer more personalized shopping experiences.

For more information about Instacart's enterprise technology, including Caper Carts, FoodStorm, and Storefront Pro, visit instacart.com/company/connected-stores .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

1 Based on store-level performance over a four-week period from May 11, 2025 to June 8, 2025

2 Includes growth in the number of stores using FoodStorm from December 31, 2024 to September 30, 2025

