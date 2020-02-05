Instacart Reveals America's Ideal At-Home Valentine's Day Dinner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wish your partner could read your mind about what it takes (or doesn't take) to enjoy the perfect Valentine's Day dinner at home? Today Instacart, a North American leader in online grocery, is revealing what women and men actually crave on February 14 when it comes to the ultimate date night at home. The findings are clear, but might come as a surprise -- most Americans just want to K.I.S.S., that is, "keep it simple, stupid."

According to a new Instacart survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults conducted online by The Harris Poll, Americans are divided on whether they would rather go out to Valentine's Day dinner at a restaurant (51%) or stay in and have dinner at home (49%). For nearly half of the population who plan to turn up the romance at home, what does it take to orchestrate an ideal dinner? Is it dressing up to eat an expensive, involved home-cooked meal complete with caviar, or is it all about indulging in your favorite comfort food in sweats?

"We compared the volume of Instacart customers' search terms the week leading up to Valentine's Day and compared it with the survey data we gathered with The Harris Poll, and it's clear that simplicity is the key ingredient to making an at-home Valentine's Day special," said Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's Senior Catalog Product Manager. "However, while most couples would prefer to keep it simple, our data shows that certain details matter more than others."

The New Wow Factors

Gone are the days of impressing your sweetheart with fancy clothing, a multi-course gourmet meal, and indulgent, expensive foods. The real way to your lover's heart is as easy as (pizza) pie:

A pizza my heart. Valentine's Day dinner doesn't need to include fancy dishes. In fact, 41% of Americans say pizza is among the most underrated Valentine's day foods, with 20% secretly wishing their partner would make pizza for their romantic meal at home.

In addition to 'za, dishes Americans secretly wish their partner would make include:

An all-dessert meal (22%)



Fried chicken (20%)



BBQ (19%)



Tacos (18%)





Roses are red, burgers are… sexy? Thinking about trying out a new Greek or Burmese recipe this V-Day? Think again. Our survey findings show that "American" cuisine tops the list of the most romantic cuisines to have for a Valentine's Day dinner at home -- with 46% of U.S. adults backing the claim. Following American, Italian (44%) and French (22%) come in as the #2 and #3 most romantic cuisines, respectively.





And for the record, the fewest Americans want Valentine's Day dinners that require a lot of effort (17%) and cost a lot (8%).





Surprisingly, more than a quarter of Americans (26%) claim one of the biggest benefits to making Valentine's Day dinner at home is that they can wear their sweatpants. And women are more likely than men to share this sentiment (30% vs. 21%).





It's All in the Details

While you don't need to pull out the red carpet in order to make Valentine's Day dinner with your sweetie special, it's important to choose the right elements for your romantic night in.

Chocolate, yes! Heart-shaped, no. Chocolate tops the list of foods that people consider a turn-on for Valentine's Day, with 61% of Americans admitting to it setting a mood and Instacart search data showing a 1,125% search increase the week leading up to V-Day. However, be careful about which chocolate you choose ... 43% of people also say that heart-shaped chocolate boxes are among the most overrated, stereotypical Valentine's Day foods.





If you're thinking turf over surf, then know that 47% of Americans consider a big steak to be among the biggest turn-ons for V-Day dinner.





Just remember, the recipe for modern culinary romance is simpler than you might think. Whether you decide to make pizza, fried chicken, or an all-dessert meal, it's sure to be a great Valentine's Day when spent with your butter half.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Instacart from January 16-21, 2020 among 2,026 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Instacart.

Instacart Search Term Method

We reviewed our marketplace search data to reveal how customer behavior matched against our consumer survey results. We compared search volume for notable Valentine's Day items for the two weeks leading up to Valentines' Day and the week of Valentine's Day in 2019.

