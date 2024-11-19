Instacart Selects BillingPlatform to Modernize and Scale Billing and Revenue Recognition Processes

Leading grocery technology company looks to optimize critical finance processes with comprehensive revenue lifecycle management solution

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Instacart , the leading grocery technology company in North America, selected BillingPlatform's Billing and Revenue Recognition solutions to streamline its billing and subscription management.

Instacart works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services and glean insights. Thousands of CPG brands – from category to emerging brands – also partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase.

Instacart continues to experience rapid growth in its offerings, partners, customer base and transaction volume. While customers flock to Instacart for its simple, convenient and time-saving shopping experience, the company's legacy billing technology and manual processes were being stressed. BillingPlatform now allows Instacart the ability to aggregate and reconcile the large amount of data needed to accurately invoice and book their complex transaction and billing information.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Instacart is a fast-growing company with a vision to power every grocery transaction by using its scale, partner network and advanced technology offerings," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "We look forward to partnering with Instacart to simplify and automate its revenue management processes, enabling its finance team to focus growth and efficiency."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications , being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms ShortList™ for 2024, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA CODiE as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

Press Contact:

Abigail Rappoport

BillingPlatform

[email protected]



SOURCE BillingPlatform