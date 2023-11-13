Instacart Spotlights Stress-Free Holiday Celebrations with New Brand Campaign

News provided by

Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Don't Panic, Just Instacart: 'Tis the Season to Tap Into "The Holiday Rescue App"

Seven-Week Integrated Campaign Includes Nationwide Sweepstakes for 52 Lucky Instacart Shoppers to Win Free Groceries for a Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced "The Holiday Rescue App" – its most extensive holiday campaign yet, which reinforces its position as an indispensable partner to families throughout the entire holiday season. "The Holiday Rescue App" brand campaign will run for seven weeks in the U.S. and Canada and features multiple campaign extensions, from hosting family and gifting the ultimate presents to preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations. The new creative spotlights how Instacart is the one-stop destination that can serve every holiday need.

“The Holiday Rescue App” is Instacart's most extensive holiday campaign yet.
“The Holiday Rescue App” is Instacart's most extensive holiday campaign yet.
Don’t Panic, Just Instacart
Don’t Panic, Just Instacart
Instacart is taking a full-funnel approach with “The Holiday Rescue App” integrated campaign.
Instacart is taking a full-funnel approach with “The Holiday Rescue App” integrated campaign.
“The Holiday Rescue App” is Instacart's most extensive holiday campaign yet.
Don’t Panic, Just Instacart Instacart is taking a full-funnel approach with “The Holiday Rescue App” integrated campaign.

"Instacart's breadth of selection from more than 1,400 retail banners enables consumers to shop all of their holiday needs, including last-minute ingredients, holiday decor, presents, Christmas trees, and spirits this Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve and beyond," said Jasmine Taylor, Senior Director of Marketing at Instacart. "We know that unexpected curveballs are a constant during the holidays, so this campaign comes with a promise to save the day - and consumers' sanity. We're reminding busy families that we can rescue them all season long from the holiday madness."

Additionally, to help celebrate the Instacart Shopper community, we're launching a nationwide sweepstakes for 52 lucky shoppers who will win free groceries for a year. The sweepstakes runs from November 20, 2023, until January 1, 2024; Each batch Instacart Shoppers complete during this period counts as an entry to the sweepstakes, with holidays counting for 2x entries.

Multiple CPG brand partners are activating within the campaign to help inspire busy heads of household as they prepare for all of their holiday festivities, including Campbell's, Conagra Brands, Diageo, Edwards Desserts, Hormel Foods, Kodiak, McCormick, Molson Coors, Mondelez, and Moet Hennessy in the U.S., and Hershey, Kellogg's, Conagra Brands and Mars Wrigley in Canada. Instacart's retail co-marketing campaigns will all feature "Holiday Rescue App" messaging and creative showcasing the breadth of its retail banner assortment and selection with gifting options across beauty, sports, home improvement, petcare, and spirits.

Instacart is taking a full-funnel approach with "The Holiday Rescue App" integrated campaign. Media will run across linear TV, OTT, search, YouTube, paid and organic social, influencer, audio, direct mail, and CRM to reach the widest audience possible. The campaign was created in-house by Instacart's Creative Studio and Marketing teams.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to current Instacart full-service shoppers in the U.S. (or D.C.), excluding New York and Florida, 18 years or older. Void in NY, FL and where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 1/1/24. See Official Rules for complete details. Sponsor: Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart, 50 Beale Street, Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94105.

About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

Also from this source

Instacart Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Instacart Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today released financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. These financial results...
Sprouts Farmers Market Partners with Instacart's FoodStorm to Enhance Holiday Catering Services

Sprouts Farmers Market Partners with Instacart's FoodStorm to Enhance Holiday Catering Services

Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.