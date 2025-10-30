Instacart customers can enjoy exclusive loyalty member pricing and delivery in as fast as an hour from over 700 stores across the country

SAN FRANCISCO and LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership with Pet Supplies Plus , the largest pet retail franchise, to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from over 700 stores across the US. Instacart customers will also have access to over 11,000 products across 400 trusted brands at exclusive loyalty member-only pricing, bringing even more convenience to homes across the country without sacrificing value.

Instacart Strengthens Pet Category with New Pet Supplies Plus Partnership

The partnership also includes over 20 Wag N' Wash stores, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food franchise that's a sister brand of Pet Supplies Plus, giving customers even more convenient access to pet care. With this launch, Instacart is the only online marketplace to feature all five of the top US pet retailers.

"We know the important role pets play in people's lives, which is why we're excited to expand our pet retail footprint and welcome the Pet Supplies Plus group to Instacart," said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Customers can now shop for everyday pet essentials to favorite treats and toys, all at loyalty member pricing, and have them delivered with the same speed, ease, and neighborhood feel they know and love from Pet Supplies Plus."

"Pet Supplies Plus is all about making pet ownership easier while staying true to our neighborhood roots," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer at Pet Supplies Plus. "By partnering with Instacart, we're extending that commitment to even more of our neighbors, giving them the flexibility to shop from their local Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash from home while enjoying exclusive loyalty member benefits."

To celebrate the partnership, Instacart customers can enjoy $15 off their first Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N' Wash purchase of $75 or more now through November 16 for all their pet supply needs.*

To start shopping from Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash on Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/pet-supplies-plus/storefront and https://www.instacart.com/store/wag-n-wash/storefront or download the Instacart App on their mobile device.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Fusion Parent, LLC., is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 725 locations and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list and No. 33 on Forbes' list of 'Best Customer Service' brands in 2025. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising.com .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 27 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising.com .

*$15 off is valid through 11/16/2025 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for your first order of $75 or more with Pet Supplies Plus or Wag n' Wash and purchased through Instacart.com, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart.com with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart