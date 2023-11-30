Instacart Unlocks Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey For the First Time Ever

News provided by

Instacart

30 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Instacart partners with Wegmans and all independently owned Wegmans Wine, Liquor & Beer locations to offer alcohol delivery across New Jersey in as fast as an hour – just in time for the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced its partnership with Wegmans Food Markets and all independently owned Wegmans Wine, Liquor & Beer locations to power alcohol delivery across New Jersey. Starting today, customers can order alcohol delivery in as fast as an hour or scheduled days in advance via the Instacart App and website and the Wegmans App and website.

Continue Reading
Instacart unlocks alcohol delivery in partnership with Wegmans
Instacart unlocks alcohol delivery in partnership with Wegmans

"As the Garden State gears up for the holidays, Instacart is proud to unlock alcohol delivery in New Jersey for the first time ever," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "By partnering with Wegmans to bring alcohol delivery and pickup to the Instacart App in New Jersey, we're able to deliver customers a seamless shopping experience that gives them access to Wegmans' wide selection of alcohol, alongside prepared foods, fresh groceries and household essentials – all delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. With today's launch in New Jersey, Instacart is proud to now power alcohol delivery and pickup across 28 states plus Washington, D.C."

"We know our customers are busy, and the holidays are no exception," said Scott Payne, NJ Director of Wine, Beer and Spirits Operations at Wegmans. "Our New Jersey customers have enjoyed the convenience of ordering beer, wine, and spirits, along with the rest of their groceries, for curbside pickup, and we're excited to add delivery as an option. With this additional service, we want to help our customers spend less time getting ready for the holidays, and more time celebrating."

Instacart was recently granted approval by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to offer alcohol to be ordered online. Instacart has many alcohol safety and compliance measures in place, dating back to 2013 when the company first started offering alcohol delivery. Shoppers must complete a robust internal training program before they are permitted to deliver alcohol on the platform. Instacart's alcohol training curriculum is comprehensive, covering topics including verifying valid and unexpired IDs, confirming the recipient of an alcohol order is over the age of 21, and verifying an ID matches the recipient of the alcohol. The shopper training curriculum also emphasizes that alcohol may not be delivered to someone visibly intoxicated and that alcohol must never be left unattended.

The companies first partnered to offer same-day delivery in 2017, and have since expanded the partnership to include pickup, EBT SNAP acceptance, loyalty program integration, and more.

To begin shopping for alcohol from Wegmans, customers can visit Wegmans.com, Wegmans App or the Wegmans storefront on the Instacart App and website and search for wine, beer or spirits. Wegmans stores offering alcohol delivery will show as available for customers in the delivery range. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com.

SOURCE Instacart

Also from this source

INSTACART ADDS PEACOCK AS FIRST-EVER STREAMING PARTNER

INSTACART ADDS PEACOCK AS FIRST-EVER STREAMING PARTNER

Peacock, the fastest growing streaming service in the United States, and Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North...
JD Sports and Finish Line Partner With Instacart to Power Same-Day Delivery Across North America

JD Sports and Finish Line Partner With Instacart to Power Same-Day Delivery Across North America

JD Sports, the leading global sports fashion retailer, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.