Instacart Unlocks Alcohol Delivery in New Jersey For the First Time Ever

Instacart partners with Wegmans and all independently owned Wegmans Wine, Liquor & Beer locations to offer alcohol delivery across New Jersey in as fast as an hour – just in time for the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced its partnership with Wegmans Food Markets and all independently owned Wegmans Wine, Liquor & Beer locations to power alcohol delivery across New Jersey. Starting today, customers can order alcohol delivery in as fast as an hour or scheduled days in advance via the Instacart App and website and the Wegmans App and website.

Instacart unlocks alcohol delivery in partnership with Wegmans

"As the Garden State gears up for the holidays, Instacart is proud to unlock alcohol delivery in New Jersey for the first time ever," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "By partnering with Wegmans to bring alcohol delivery and pickup to the Instacart App in New Jersey, we're able to deliver customers a seamless shopping experience that gives them access to Wegmans' wide selection of alcohol, alongside prepared foods, fresh groceries and household essentials – all delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. With today's launch in New Jersey, Instacart is proud to now power alcohol delivery and pickup across 28 states plus Washington, D.C."

"We know our customers are busy, and the holidays are no exception," said Scott Payne, NJ Director of Wine, Beer and Spirits Operations at Wegmans. "Our New Jersey customers have enjoyed the convenience of ordering beer, wine, and spirits, along with the rest of their groceries, for curbside pickup, and we're excited to add delivery as an option. With this additional service, we want to help our customers spend less time getting ready for the holidays, and more time celebrating."

Instacart was recently granted approval by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to offer alcohol to be ordered online. Instacart has many alcohol safety and compliance measures in place, dating back to 2013 when the company first started offering alcohol delivery. Shoppers must complete a robust internal training program before they are permitted to deliver alcohol on the platform. Instacart's alcohol training curriculum is comprehensive, covering topics including verifying valid and unexpired IDs, confirming the recipient of an alcohol order is over the age of 21, and verifying an ID matches the recipient of the alcohol. The shopper training curriculum also emphasizes that alcohol may not be delivered to someone visibly intoxicated and that alcohol must never be left unattended.

The companies first partnered to offer same-day delivery in 2017, and have since expanded the partnership to include pickup, EBT SNAP acceptance, loyalty program integration, and more.

To begin shopping for alcohol from Wegmans, customers can visit Wegmans.com , Wegmans App or the Wegmans storefront on the Instacart App and website and search for wine, beer or spirits. Wegmans stores offering alcohol delivery will show as available for customers in the delivery range. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

SOURCE Instacart