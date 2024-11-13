Customers can now use Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart carts, to shop at Geissler's Supermarkets across Connecticut and Massachusetts

Geissler's Supermarkets is the first grocer to replace a majority of its traditional shopping carts with Caper Carts

SAN FRANCISCO and EAST WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geissler's Supermarkets, a seven-store Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA, Inc) retailer with locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced the rollout of Caper Carts, Instacart's AI-powered smart carts, to all seven Geissler's locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Geissler's is the first grocer to replace a majority of their traditional shopping carts with Caper Carts at all locations.

Instacart’s Smart Carts Now Available in All Geissler’s Locations

Customers shopping in these stores can now enjoy a more delightful and personalized experience using Caper Carts, featuring an interactive screen that engages customers, tracks spending for budget management, and provides direct access to deals and instant coupon clipping by syncing to LEF , Geissler's loyalty program. The screen will also surface relevant product recommendations and display offers based on where the customer is in the store. The carts reward customers with automatic discounts, including digital coupons, as their basket value grows – the more they shop, the more they save.

"We're excited to unveil Caper Carts at Geissler's, a leap forward in retail innovation," said Nick Nickitas, General Manager, Local Independent Grocery at Instacart. "These carts go beyond grocery shopping; they boost sales, enhance the visibility of promotions and affordability, and create new ad revenue streams for the retailer through engaging digital displays. This technology is more than an investment in Geissler's future – it's a hit with customers, cementing a local independent grocer's place in the hearts and minds of the communities they serve."

"As a family-owned grocer for nearly four generations, our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve drives every decision we make. Introducing Caper Carts across all our stores significantly enhances the shopping experience at Geissler's, making it personalized, and more efficient," said Bob Rybick, CEO and President of Geissler's Supermarkets. "The carts make shopping more fun and interactive, while increasing basket sizes and strengthening customer loyalty through exclusive offers and digital coupons. We're excited about the immediate benefits and what's to come."

"We're excited that Geissler's and Instacart are bringing the new Caper Cart to market, " said Michael S. La Kier, Vice President, Brand Development at IGA, Inc. "This partnership proves that independent grocery retailers are leading the way with a customer-first mentality to use digital technologies to make shopping more enjoyable and efficient."

Geissler's first partnered with Instacart in 2023 to launch same-day delivery, and with the introduction of Caper Carts, they are the first retailer in Massachusetts and Connecticut to launch with the kind of technology offered by Caper Carts. Caper Cart is part of Connected Stores, Instacart's suite of in-store technologies that help grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. To learn more about Caper Cart and other Connected Stores technologies, visit instacart.com/company/connected-stores .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Geissler's Supermarkets

Geissler's Supermarkets started in 1923 with A.F. Geissler delivering groceries to the small village of Broad Brook in the town of East Windsor, Connecticut. The company is now owned and operated by the 4th generation, the great-grandchildren of A.F. Geissler. Keeping up with the high standards set by their great grandfather, they continue to provide excellent quality food and customer service to the local communities. Geissler's stores feature in store butcher shops which offer custom cut meat, daily fresh produce deliveries, and kitchens that produce meal solutions, to fit any lifestyle. Fresh salad bars, hot buffets, and store-made fresh deli salads created in Geissler's kitchens and many more options are available to fit the needs of families of all sizes. Geissler's also partners with local farms and local producers from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New England to bring the freshest products possible to their customers, because at Geissler's, Local = Fresh. Geissler's has seven locations: Bloomfield, Somers, Granby, Windsor, South Windsor, East Windsor and one in Agawam, Massachusetts. Learn more about Geissler's Supermarkets: geisslers.com

SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart