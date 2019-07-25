Instagram Hiding Likes Spurs PR Firm To Expand Paid Digital Practice

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has expanded their paid digital practice in response to Instagram's announcement that it is moving forward with the company's test of hiding likes on posts to more markets around the globe.

As a leader in the digital marketing landscape, 5W has quickly reacted to the shift in Instagram's strategy after determining there will be an increase for paid opportunities.

"Instagram's plan to hide likes is a fundamental shift in the communications landscape. Influencer marketing will be profoundly different once this change takes place. Brands will expect to see increased metrics and measurement mechanisms," said Ronn Torossian, 5WPR CEO & Founder. "As a result of this announcement we are expanding our paid digital practice. This will ensure our client's brands remain strong on social despite the coming changes."

Torossian added, "Thanks to our advanced analytics, we still will be able to flesh out accurate follower counts. PR firms, influencer marketing agencies, brands and others will all be affected by this change, and paid digital programs will see growth."

5W's digital marketing division is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital media, led by PR and digital marketing veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

