Install of the Month: Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green

Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green recently installed 2300 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Playground turf at a home in Alvord, TX. SGW's Playground turf is a premium landscaping alternative for any household or commercial property that anticipates heavy foot traffic. It features dual field green and olive green blade tones paired with brown thatch to create a realistic appearance that emulates natural grass. Playground turf is highly durable. Dogs and kids can have endless fun while the adults can enjoy peace of mind.

Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green's client was looking for a maintenance-free option for their seven dogs to roam about and play. They were tired of their pets bringing dirt in the house and they were looking for something that would be easier to clean. The clients were offered Pet Turf, but they opted for the look of Playground turf, and the shorter grass that it provides. Playground artificial grass landscaping exceeds the expectations of families with both kids and pets, and it remains safe, green, and beautiful for years to come.

Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green is a family-owned business that has proudly served Dallas and surrounding areas for the past three years. The family considers themselves to be perfectionists, and they take pride in the quality of the work they deliver. The owner started as an installer before his family recommended that he start his own business. He Googled "synthetic grass," and Synthetic Grass Warehouse came up. Hernandez got some samples from the company and he's only been using SGW ever since. "SGW are the only products we use due to quality and price. The clients are always happy," he stated. Hernandez's company has thrived on word of mouth. He wants the business to become a lot bigger, and expand his team to service more customers. His goal is to continue to grow, and he's looking forward to what the future holds.

Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for September 2020.

Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green:

Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green is a family-owned company specializing in synthetic turf and putting green installations for Dallas/ Ft. Worth, TX and surrounding areas. The company, established in 2017, takes pride in offering synthetic grass and putting greens with superior workmanship and outstanding customer service. You can learn more about Hernandez Synthetic Turf & Putting Green and their services by visiting their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/turfhernandez or by phone: 214.334.0444.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

