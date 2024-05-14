Installation of 1,650 New LED Streetlights to Brighten the City of Sylvania

Switch to LEDs estimated to save city nearly $77,000 in electricity costs each year

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy electric company (NYSE: FE) Toledo Edison recently kicked off the City of Sylvania's $342,000 streetlight conversion project in Lucas County by installing the first of 1,650 LED streetlight fixtures to replace existing lights.

The new LEDs are about 50% more efficient than the previous high-pressure sodium lights and are expected to save the city an estimated $77,000 in energy costs annually. They are also expected to last 15 to 20 years, compared to three to five years for the previous lights. City officials estimate the return on investment will be approximately four and a half years.

Pat Mullin, Acting President of FirstEnergy's Ohio Operations: "Communities such as Sylvania are increasingly focused on investing in cost-effective projects that offer long-term benefits. The LED streetlight initiative is an excellent illustration of this approach. We are excited to witness the positive impact these improvements will have on the city where we live and work with pride."

Significant improvements in visibility and security after LED streetlights were installed have been observed in communities within Toledo Edison's service area, such as the city of Toledo and Perrysburg, as well as in other areas in FirstEnergy's footprint. According to data from the city of Toledo, when LED lights were installed in the Old South End section of the city in 2017, violent crimes went down by 37% the following year.

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough: "Beyond their cost-saving benefits, LED streetlights play a key role in reducing crime and keeping local communities safe. We are excited to take this next step in our community to showcase what a great place Sylvania is to live, work and visit."

