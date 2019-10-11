Instant appoints new head of Americas business

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group has made another senior appointment with Joe Brady taking the role of CEO Americas.

A highly experienced real estate professional, Brady has run his own consultancy, held several senior roles at JLL and most recently was Divisional Vice President for Real Estate at Walgreen Co responsible for a 150M sf portfolio.

During his 30 years in the sector he has had diverse experience growing high-volume retail, delivering global roll-outs of office and distribution centers, and driving portfolio optimization and property technology leadership in retail, banking and consumer-oriented companies.

Brady will lead the Americas business for the Instant Group and open its new Chicago office as part of its expansion across the Americas. The flexible workspace specialist, Instant has opened five offices across the US over the past five years but requires further expansion to service client requirements across the region.

Tim Rodber, Global CEO of The Instant Group, said: "Bringing a senior executive of Joe's standing into our team is a critical part of our expansion in the region. Real estate strategy is becoming more agile and having to deliver more value to the business – Joe not only understands the challenges around this but has a track record of delivery in this field."

Joe Brady, CEO Americas of The Instant Group, said: "The real estate market is changing – client solutions are becoming more complex and business requirements have evolved; the increase in flexible workspace is at the heart of this profound change.

"Instant has the progressive, client-centric approach that real estate teams now need. It is a company that has grown dynamically, has a fantastic team in place and has the potential to make very significant strides in the Americas."

Instant's sales' offices in Dallas, San Francisco and New York have doubled in size over the past two years. Instant deals with more than 3,000 client requirements a year in the US, working for clients such as Amazon and AMEX.

Instant currently employs 307 people in 13 cities around the world. The company has recently been ranked at No 28 on the ninth annual Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200.

Brady will begin at Instant Dec. 2, 2019.

The Instant Group is a workspace innovation company that rethinks workspace on behalf of its clients, placing more than 11,000 companies a year in flexible workspace such as serviced, managed or co-working offices. Its listings' platform www.instantoffices.com hosts more than 14,000 flexible workspace centers across the world and is the only site of its kind to represent the global market, providing a service to FTSE 100, Fortune 500, and SME clients. www.theinstantgroup.com

