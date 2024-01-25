THE INSTANT GROUP ACQUIRES OFFICESPACE.COM EXPANDING ITS WORKSPACE MARKETPLACE IN NORTH AMERICA

News provided by

The Instant Group

25 Jan, 2024, 08:17 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group has acquired officespace.com to further expand its global marketplace for flexible workspace.

Searches for flexible workspace and leased space are converging. The demand for flex offices continues to rise with 60 percent of landlords anticipating that 20 percent or more of their portfolios will offer flexible office products by 2030, according to Instant's 2023 findings.

This acquisition strengthens Instant's North American market position, as the officespace.com domain is one of the continent's largest sites adding over 300,000 commercial listings to Instant's already robust global platform. Officespace.com allows tenants to search without the need for a subscription, and both property owners and brokers can add unlimited listings to Officespace.com for free by joining the platform.

Tim Rodber, CEO of The Instant Group, said: "Officespace.com is part of our strategy to deepen our offer to meet the needs of our three customers: occupier clients, owner landlords and the operators of flexible space. With search for flexible and traditional workspace converging, this platform adds to our ability to match demand with supply."

About The Instant Group
The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 600 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover, and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Mexico City, and Sydney. www.theinstantgroup.com 

SOURCE The Instant Group

