Instant Shipping Market to Grow by USD 43.14 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by International Trade Growth and AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Instant Shipping Market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.14 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period. Growth in international trade is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of drone technology. However, global supply chain disruption poses a challenge.Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, CMA CGM SA Group, COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Hapag Lloyd AG, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Group Ltd., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swissport International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, XPO Inc., and Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global instant shipping market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Instant Shipping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 43143.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, CMA CGM SA Group, COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DPD Deutschland GmbH, FedEx Corp., Hapag Lloyd AG, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Royal Mail Group Ltd., SEKO Logistics, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swissport International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, XPO Inc., and Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have become a popular solution for faster and more efficient goods delivery, particularly in challenging terrain and urban areas. Companies like Amazon and DHL are investing heavily in drone-based delivery systems to meet the increasing demand for instant shipping, especially for e-commerce and essential items. In March 2023, Amazon received FAA approval to operate its Prime Air drone service in select US regions, and by August, they expanded drone trials in rural Texas for essential deliveries. In April 2024, Amazon announced the deployment of drones from its same-day delivery site in Tolleson, integrating fulfilment and delivery functions for enhanced speed and efficiency. DHL also experimented with drones, delivering medical supplies to a remote island in Scotland in January 2023 and partnering with Drone Delivery Canada for drone solutions in North America's challenging terrains by October 2023. These developments underscore the growing importance of drones in addressing logistical challenges and driving the global instant shipping market growth.

E-commerce adoption is on the rise, with more consumers turning to online retail shopping for convenience. B2C shipments have become a significant part of logistics operations, putting pressure on delivery services to meet customer expectations of quick product delivery. Long delivery times are a concern for e-shoppers, leading to the emergence of same-day delivery and logistics automation. E-commerce platforms are investing in delivery infrastructure to meet consumer demand, especially in cross-border trade activities. Internet penetration and smartphone adoption have fueled the growth of e-commerce, making freight transportation a prominent player in the market. Effective services, customer satisfaction, and business growth depend on efficient last-mile deliveries. Perishable commodities require cold chain logistics, adding to logistics costs. Urbanization and infrastructure development are essential for effective transportation and inventory management. Prominent players like Supermercato24 are focusing on grocery delivery, catering to consumer demand for convenience. The market offers numerous opportunities for logistics cost reduction and transportation mode optimization. Overall, the focus is on effective services, customer experience, and efficient operations in the e-commerce shipping market.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global instant shipping market has faced substantial challenges due to disruptions in the supply chain. One significant issue arose from the avoidance of high-risk areas, such as the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which led to a 41% decline in vessel traffic and a 47% drop in trade volumes. This trend continued into the first week of January 2024 , with approximately 220 fewer vessels using this route compared to the same period in the previous year. The impact on containerized goods, which make up nearly half of the tonnage passing through the Suez Canal, and on oil and oil products transported from the Persian Gulf to Europe and the US, is expected to be far-reaching. Additionally, higher raw material costs, driven by shortages, contributed to a 11.1% increase in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) in the 12 months ending in May 2022 . These disruptions led to inflation, complicating procurement for businesses and subduing demand, negatively affecting shipping volumes and profitability. Labor shortages and transportation issues, such as the US recording 4 million job resignations and 9.8 million new job openings in May 2023 , further delayed production and deliveries, contributing to shipping delays. Political instability, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, exacerbated the supply chain crisis by causing resource shortages. These global supply chain disruptions are hindering the growth of the instant shipping market during the forecast period.

, with approximately 220 fewer vessels using this route compared to the same period in the previous year. The impact on containerized goods, which make up nearly half of the tonnage passing through the Suez Canal, and on oil and oil products transported from the Persian Gulf to and the US, is expected to be far-reaching. Additionally, higher raw material costs, driven by shortages, contributed to a 11.1% increase in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) in the 12 months ending in . These disruptions led to inflation, complicating procurement for businesses and subduing demand, negatively affecting shipping volumes and profitability. Labor shortages and transportation issues, such as the US recording 4 million job resignations and 9.8 million new job openings in , further delayed production and deliveries, contributing to shipping delays. Political instability, like the Russian invasion of in 2022, exacerbated the supply chain crisis by causing resource shortages. These global supply chain disruptions are hindering the growth of the instant shipping market during the forecast period. Instant Shipping Market: Seizing Opportunities Amidst Challenges The Instant Shipping Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by smartphone adoption and e-commerce boom. Prominent players like Supermercato24 dominate the scene, offering same-day delivery for grocery and perishable commodities. E-commerce trade activities and consumer demand for quick product delivery are key drivers. Logistics automation, infrastructure development, and efficient freight transportation are essential to meet the increasing demand. However, logistics costs, especially for perishable goods, remain a challenge. Urbanization, internet access, and digitization are transforming the landscape, enabling real-time inventory management and cold chain logistics. Last-mile deliveries pose unique challenges, with multi-modal systems and mode of transportation being critical factors. Effective services and customer satisfaction are crucial for business growth. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning are revolutionizing the retail segment, enabling autonomous and robotic delivery. Despite these opportunities, challenges persist, including infrastructure development, logistics costs, and transportation efficiency. Addressing these challenges will be key to unlocking the full potential of the Instant Shipping Market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This instant shipping market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 E-commerce

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

1.4 Consumer electronics

1.5 Others Customer Type 2.1 Business to customer

2.2 Business to business Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 E-commerce- At Instant Shipping Market, we provide efficient and reliable shipping solutions for businesses. Our team of experts handles every shipment with care, ensuring timely delivery. We offer various shipping options to suit different needs and budgets. Trust US to manage your logistics, allowing you to focus on growing your business. With our transparent pricing and excellent customer service, you can rely on US for all your shipping requirements.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

E-commerce adoption has seen a significant in recent years, leading to an increase in B2C shipments. Customer expectations for quick product delivery and a seamless customer experience have become the norm. Delivery services play a crucial role in meeting these expectations, but long delivery times continue to be a challenge. Online retail shopping offers convenience, but shipping costs and delivery infrastructure can impact business growth. E-commerce platforms are investing in logistics operations, strategic alliances, and a multi-modal system to improve last-mile deliveries. Internet penetration and the rise of e-shoppers have opened up opportunities for cross-border e-commerce. Inventory management, cold chain logistics, and warehouse management are essential components of efficient shipping operations. Mode of transportation and delivery costs also impact customer satisfaction. Quick product delivery and a positive customer experience are key to business success.

Market Research Overview

E-commerce adoption has seen a significant, with customer expectations for quick and convenient B2C shipments continuing to rise. Delivery services play a crucial role in meeting these expectations, but long delivery times remain a challenge. Online retail shopping offers the convenience of shopping from anywhere, anytime, fueling the growth of e-commerce platforms. However, delivery infrastructure and logistics operations must keep pace with consumer demand. Internet penetration and smartphone adoption have expanded the reach of e-commerce, leading to an increase in cross-border trade activities. Logistics automation, including AI and machine learning, is transforming the industry, reducing logistics costs and improving efficiency. Same-day delivery and last-mile deliveries are becoming the norm, with multi-modal systems and autonomous delivery solutions emerging. Effective services, consumer satisfaction, and business growth are key market opportunities. Urbanization, population density, and digitization are driving the need for effective inventory management and cold chain logistics. Freight transportation and the retail segment, particularly perishable commodities, benefit from efficient and effective shipping solutions. Overall, the market presents numerous opportunities for innovation and growth in the e-commerce shipping industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

E-commerce



Automotive



Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare



Consumer Electronics



Others

Customer Type

Business To Customer



Business To Business

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio