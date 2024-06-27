Drone Technology In Education Sector Market size is set to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, Increased emphasis on stem education boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone technology in education sector market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.31% during the forecast period. Increased emphasis on stem education is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of online retail channels for purchasing educational products. However, challenges related to safety aspects poses a challenge. Key market players include Aerialtronics DV B.V., Draganfly Inc., Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro Inc., Guangdong Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Makeblock Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, Pix4D SA, Robolink Inc., Shenzhen Fimi Robot Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Traxxas, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd..

Drone Technology In Education Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.31% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1051.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, Japan, China, Canada, and UK Key companies profiled Aerialtronics DV B.V., Draganfly Inc., Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro Inc., Guangdong Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou XAG Co. Ltd., Makeblock Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, Pix4D SA, Robolink Inc., Shenzhen Fimi Robot Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Traxxas, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

The online market for drone technology in education is expanding, driven by increased product visibility through online retail channels. Vendors like Aeromotus Unmied Aerial Vehicles Trading LLC offer a wide range of drones from brands like DJI. Despite occupying a smaller market share, online sales are projected to grow faster than offline sales. Factors such as Internet connectivity, mobile device usage, security concerns, and consumer awareness are fueling this growth. The overall e-commerce market's significant expansion will also support the drone technology in education sector's growth.

The drone technology market in the education sector is experiencing significant growth. Companies are providing drones for educational purposes, such as real-time regulation and mapping, survey projects, and research. The use of drones in education is trending, with many institutions integrating this technology into their curriculum. Drones offer unique opportunities for students to learn about technology, engineering, and science. They provide hands-on experience and practical applications of these subjects. Additionally, drones can help students develop essential skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork. The future of drone technology in education looks promising, with potential applications in areas like agriculture, environmental studies, and urban planning.

The education sector's adoption of drone technology faces challenges due to safety concerns. Drones lack the stringent safety standards of manned aircraft and are prone to failure during nighttime operations. Regulatory compliance, such as geo-fencing, is necessary to prevent drones from flying near sensitive areas. However, low-end consumer drones lack these features, and their high speeds can cause accidents. Collision avoidance technology is limited in drones, and while solutions are proposed, their development is in its initial stages. These safety issues may hinder the growth of the drone technology market in education.

The drone technology market in the education sector faces several challenges. One major challenge is the cost of drones and related equipment, making it difficult for schools and universities to afford integrating this technology into their curriculum. Another challenge is the regulatory framework, as the use of drones in educational institutions requires specific permissions and certifications. Additionally, ensuring the safety and privacy concerns while using drones in educational settings can be a complex process. Furthermore, the lack of skilled professionals to operate and maintain drones is another hurdle. Lastly, integrating drone technology into the existing educational infrastructure and curriculum requires significant time and resources.

Application 1.1 Security surveillance

1.2 Learning End-user 2.1 Higher education sector

2.2 K -12 sector Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Security surveillance- Drone technology is revolutionizing the education sector by providing innovative solutions for teaching and learning. Schools and universities integrate drones into their curriculum to enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes. Drones offer unique perspectives for students in fields such as geography, engineering, and environmental science. They enable hands-on experiences and real-world applications of academic concepts. Drones also facilitate remote learning and access to hard-to-reach areas, expanding educational opportunities for students. This technology is a valuable investment for educational institutions seeking to provide cutting-edge, interactive learning experiences.

The drone technology market in the education sector is experiencing significant growth due to its application in various fields such as internet provision for remote learning, aerial photography for campus mapping, and video recording for educational content creation. This technology is increasingly being utilized for public service missions, adhering to the relevant laws and regulations. The commercial drone market, a leading industry in the drone sector, offers numerous business opportunities for educational institutions. Drone research subscriptions and survey spotlights provide valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements in drone technology. The regulatory focus on drone certification ensures safe and efficient commercial drone use, further boosting its adoption in the education sector.

The drone technology market in the education sector is experiencing significant growth due to its potential to revolutionize teaching and learning methods. This technology provides an immersive and interactive experience, enhancing students' understanding of complex concepts in subjects like geography, environmental science, and engineering. Drones enable students to capture high-resolution images and videos from unique perspectives, fostering a deeper connection to their learning material. Moreover, drones can be used for real-time monitoring and assessment, providing educators with valuable insights into students' progress. The adoption of drone technology in education is a progressive step towards integrating technology into classrooms and preparing students for the future workforce.

