Instant Soup Market size to record USD 3.88 billion growth from 2023-2027, Rising number of promotional and marketing activities is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global instant soup market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.88 bilion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 3.74% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Instant Soup Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Type (Dry and Liquid) Key Companies Covered B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Rising number of promotional and marketing activities:

Companies are ramping up their marketing efforts with fresh tactics and creative ads to boost product visibility. This surge in marketing spend is evident, with Nestle increasing its consumer-facing marketing expenses by 3.4% in 2019 compared to 2018. The focus has been on promoting products like MAGGI Soup on a global scale.



Campbell Soup is also actively engaged in various promotional endeavors. In 2019, they collaborated with Twitch Interactive Inc. and enlisted esports player Juan DeBiedma for Chunky soup ads. Additionally, partnerships were forged with Instant Brands Inc. for further marketing endeavors. These initiatives are anticipated to fuel growth in the global instant soup market in the coming years.

Major Challenges:

Product recalls

Product recalls are common in the food and beverage industry due to mishandling of materials, affecting product safety. Regulatory bodies can shut down businesses and recall items if they threaten consumer well-being. Recalls harm brand reputation, sales, and operations. Consumers prioritize product brands, wary of health risks.



Recent years saw numerous recalls due to contaminated materials, allergens, or mislabeling, impacting market growth and consumer trust. For example, a major vendor recalled products in 2019 in the US due to potential chicken contamination from a supplier's recall.



Similarly, a UK instant soup manufacturer recalled varieties due to Listeria monocytogenes risk, causing flu-like symptoms. Recalls lead to financial losses and tarnished brands. Thus, they hinder market growth.

Segmentation Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Dry

2.2 Liquid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline segment of the packaged soup market, valued at USD 13,688.83 million in 2017, saw continued growth until 2021. This growth is fueled by the expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide. As disposable incomes rise and urbanization accelerates, consumers are shifting their preferences from local convenience stores to larger retail outlets.

Companies are also investing in new product launches and increasing marketing efforts, leading to eye-catching displays in offline stores. These efforts boost brand awareness and product visibility, making packaged soups more appealing to consumers. Consequently, these factors are expected to drive further growth in the packaged soup market in the coming years.

Analyst Review

The Instant Soup Market caters to various dietary preferences, offering solutions for health-conscious consumers, busy lifestyles, and diverse tastes. With ingredients like tomato, potato, onion, mushrooms, lentils, and vegetable sources, vegetarian options are abundant. For those preferring non-vegetarian choices, there are soups with chicken, beef, and seafood ingredients. Instant soups provide quick, nutritional meals, ideal for on-the-go consumption and meal replacement. With concerns about nutritional content, consumers seek options with essential vitamins and minerals.

Targeting different demographics, from baby boomers to Gen Z, and accommodating hectic schedules, these soups are convenient and satiating. Plant-based and vegan varieties are available, appealing to organic food enthusiasts and those avoiding animal products. Retail channels span from drug stores to e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibility. Sugar, flavoring, and carrageenan enhance taste and texture, while kale adds nutritional value. This holistic approach to quick meals addresses the needs of young millennials and those leading sedentary lifestyles, providing a convenient and satisfying dietary choice.

Market Overview

The Instant Soup Market offers a variety of options catering to different dietary preferences. Vegetarian ingredients are included in some offerings, while others feature non-vegetarian soups containing chicken ingredients. Frozen pizzas and packaged food products complement the range, providing convenient meal solutions. Noodles are another popular choice for quick meals. With a focus on home cooking, homemade soups boast natural flavors without preservatives or additives.

Consumers seek products that boost immunity levels and promote weight loss and heart health. Packets, cups, and powdered bases make preparation effortless, while broth, bouillon, and dehydrated vegetables add depth of flavor. Meat lovers can enjoy options containing meat for added protein. The Instant Soup Market meets diverse consumer needs with its convenient and nutritious offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Dry



Liquid

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

