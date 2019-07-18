Insteel Industries Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IIIN) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Insteel's results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were unfavorably impacted by increasing low-priced import competition resulting from the Section 232 tariff on imported steel together with adverse weather conditions. Net earnings decreased to $2.2 million, or $0.11 per share, from $12.9 million, or $0.67 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Net sales were essentially unchanged at $126.3 million compared to $126.7 million in the prior year quarter as a 3.7% increase in average selling prices was offset by a 3.9% decrease in shipments. Shipments for the current year quarter were adversely impacted by increasing low-priced import competition spurred by the lower raw material costs available to offshore competitors following the March 2018 implementation of the Section 232 steel tariff together with unusually wet weather across many of Insteel's markets, which slowed the usual start of the construction season. On a sequential basis, shipments increased 17.5% from the second quarter of fiscal 2019 while average selling prices decreased 4.0%. Gross margin narrowed to 6.5% from 19.1% in the prior year quarter due to narrower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs, higher manufacturing costs and the reduction in shipments.

Operating activities provided $14.3 million of cash compared with $25.3 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to the decrease in earnings and the relative changes in net working capital. Net working capital provided $9.2 million of cash in the current year quarter due to a reduction in inventories compared to $10.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Nine Month 2019 Results

Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 decreased to $7.4 million, or $0.38 per share, from $26.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago. Net sales increased 3.2% to $342.3 million from $331.8 million in the prior year period driven by a 16.4% increase in average selling prices that offset an 11.4% decrease in shipments. Gross margin narrowed to 7.7% from 15.4% due to the lower spreads, higher manufacturing costs and the reduction in shipments.

Other income for the current year period includes a $1.2 million gain from insurance proceeds and a $0.6 million gain on the disposition of property, plant and equipment, which, in the aggregate, increased net earnings per share by $0.07. The income tax provision for the prior year period benefited from a $3.7 million, or $0.19 per share, gain on the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities related to the lower corporate tax rate enacted under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Excluding the deferred tax gain in the prior year period, Insteel's effective tax rate decreased to 22.4% from 24.0% a year ago.

Operating activities used $25.9 million of cash while providing $49.8 million in the prior year period primarily due to the relative changes in net working capital and the decrease in earnings. Net working capital used $43.4 million of cash in the current year period to fund a reduction in accounts payable and accrued expenses and an increase in inventories while providing $14.6 million in the prior year period.

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 decreased to $9.4 million from $12.5 million in the prior year period. Capital outlays for fiscal 2019 are expected to total up to $15.0 million primarily related to cost and productivity improvement initiatives in addition to recurring maintenance requirements. The reduction in forecasted outlays from the previous estimate of up to $22.0 million is related to the deferral of certain projects into fiscal 2020.

Insteel ended the quarter with $7.4 million of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100.0 million revolving credit facility.

Outlook

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2019, the infrastructure-related portion of our business should benefit from the recent acceleration in state and local spending supported by various funding initiatives and the federal funding provided for under the FAST Act and supplemental measures," commented H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's president and CEO. "The most recent industry forecasts for nonresidential construction, our other primary demand driver, indicate that growth rates are likely to moderate, but remain positive.

"We expect continued pricing pressure, however, in our PC strand and standard welded wire reinforcement markets driven by the surge in imports resulting from the Section 232 tariff program. The tariffs have enabled offshore competitors to further their penetration of the U.S. market by leveraging their access to lower cost raw materials and significantly underpricing domestic producers. We continue to have dialogue with the Administration regarding the detrimental impact of the tariffs and are hopeful a solution will be reached that addresses the deterioration in the competitive position of downstream producers of steel products."

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets PC strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh ("ESM"), concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018





















Net sales

$ 126,252

$ 126,688

$ 342,310

$ 331,846

Cost of sales

118,016

102,502

316,077

280,583

Gross profit

8,236

24,186

26,233

51,263

Selling, general and administrative expense

5,516

7,541

18,606

20,779

Other expense (income), net

(23)

(32)

(1,823)

153

Interest expense

62

23

137

74

Interest income

(9)

(150)

(176)

(279)

Earnings before income taxes

2,690

16,804

9,489

30,536

Income taxes

500

3,936

2,124

3,678

Net earnings

$ 2,190

$ 12,868

$ 7,365

$ 26,858









































Net earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 0.11

$ 0.67

$ 0.38

$ 1.41

Diluted

0.11

0.67

0.38

1.40





















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic

19,252

19,070

19,239

19,054

Diluted

19,334

19,274

19,336

19,252





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

$ 0.09

$ 1.09



INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)









































(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



June 29,

March 30,

September 29,

June 30,



2019

2019

2018

2018 Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,449

$ 490

$ 43,941

$ 45,232 Accounts receivable, net

50,743

50,574

51,484

55,832 Inventories

104,624

117,227

94,157

54,751 Other current assets

6,911

6,265

5,895

5,075 Total current assets

169,727

174,556

195,477

160,890 Property, plant and equipment, net

107,331

109,377

106,148

102,789 Intangibles, net

8,884

9,157

9,703

9,976 Goodwill

8,293

8,293

8,293

8,293 Other assets

10,560

10,188

9,913

9,778 Total assets

$ 304,795

$ 311,571

$ 329,534

$ 291,726

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 31,311

$ 35,124

$ 60,059

$ 34,420 Accrued expenses

6,396

5,991

11,929

10,017 Total current liabilities

37,707

41,115

71,988

44,437 Long-term debt

-

5,365

-

- Other liabilities

18,764

18,561

15,881

16,602 Shareholders' equity:















Common stock

19,252

19,252

19,223

19,085 Additional paid-in capital

73,849

73,667

72,852

70,982 Retained earnings

156,717

155,105

151,084

141,953 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,494)

(1,494)

(1,494)

(1,333) Total shareholders' equity

248,324

246,530

241,665

230,687 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 304,795

$ 311,571

$ 329,534

$ 291,726



















INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:















Net earnings

$ 2,190

$ 12,868

$ 7,365

$ 26,858 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used for)















operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

3,462

3,169

10,084

9,578 Amortization of capitalized financing costs

16

16

48

48 Stock-based compensation expense

182

168

1,201

1,241 Deferred income taxes

57

(51)

2,193

(2,321) Loss (gain) on sale and disposition of property, plant and equipment

(2)

49

(1,760)

270 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies over premiums paid

(142)

(153)

(204)

(428) Net changes in assets and liabilities (net of assets and liabilities acquired):















Accounts receivable, net

(169)

(5,377)

741

(15,548) Inventories

12,603

8,405

(10,467)

27,102 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(3,283)

7,229

(33,640)

3,011 Other changes

(662)

(981)

(1,500)

24 Total adjustments

12,062

12,474

(33,304)

22,977 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

14,252

25,342

(25,939)

49,835

















Cash Flows From Investing Activities:















Capital expenditures

(1,273)

(3,165)

(9,380)

(12,481) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

(42)

(46)

(305)

(291) Proceeds from property insurance

144

-

1,192

- Proceeds from surrender of life insurance policies

49

31

67

152 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

9

-

17

- Acquisition of business

-

-

-

(3,300) Net cash used for investing activities

(1,113)

(3,180)

(8,409)

(15,920)

















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:















Proceeds from long-term debt

26,613

121

44,239

290 Principal payments on long-term debt

(31,978)

(121)

(44,239)

(290) Cash dividends paid

(578)

(572)

(1,732)

(20,756) Cash received from exercise of stock options

-

242

-

242 Financing costs

(237)

-

(237)

- Payment of employee tax withholdings related to net share transactions

-

(64)

(175)

(274) Net cash used for financing activities

(6,180)

(394)

(2,144)

(20,788)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,959

21,768

(36,492)

13,127 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

490

23,464

43,941

32,105 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 7,449

$ 45,232

$ 7,449

$ 45,232

















Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 49

$ -

$ 49

$ - Income taxes, net

372

2,493

1,759

3,553 Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable

518

499

518

499 Restricted stock units and stock options surrendered for withholding taxes payable -

64

175

274

