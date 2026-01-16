Instinct Science Acquires ScribbleVet to Deliver the Next Generation of Intelligent-Native Veterinary Practice Management Software

The combination redefines PIMS by embedding AI, workflow, and clinical intelligence into a single system built for the future of veterinary care.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinct Science, the company behind leading veterinary practice management system Instinct EMR as well as Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician's Brief, today announced its acquisition of ScribbleVet, a market-leading veterinary AI scribing platform, marking a defining moment in the evolution of veterinary practice management software.

Together, Instinct and ScribbleVet are creating a new category of practice management system: the industry's first clinical intelligence platform, designed to move beyond record-keeping and deliver intelligence-native workflows and trusted decision support in a single, intuitive system that reduces administrative burden, increases efficiency, and fundamentally changes how veterinary teams work.

For decades, practice management systems have focused on storing information. The combined Instinct platform is designed to do far more: actively support care delivery through hands-free documentation, embedded clinical intelligence, and workflows that adapt to how modern veterinary practices operate.

As part of the acquisition, ScribbleVet's team will join Instinct Science. ScribbleVet founder and CEO Rohan Relan will assume a key leadership role at Instinct, leading product strategy for Intelligence products across the platform.

"We are entering a new and exciting era for veterinary medicine," said Dr. Caleb Frankel, Founder and CEO of Instinct Science. "At Instinct, we believe thoughtfully designed AI and ambient medical note technology are core to this future. In bringing ScribbleVet and their incredible team into Instinct, we are doubling down on our vision of building the software system our profession deserves. By combining best-in-class AI, workflow, and clinical decision support, we are redefining what practice management software should be."

The combined platform will enable veterinary teams to:

Focus entirely on patients with AI scribing embedded directly into the workflow

Dramatically reduce documentation burden and administrative friction

Access trusted clinical decision support, including Plumb's, at the point of care

Use a single, intuitive system designed for doctors, technicians, and staff alike

Rely on enterprise-grade support from a unified, mission-driven team

"ScribbleVet was built to give veterinarians their time back," said Rohan Relan, Founder and CEO of ScribbleVet. "We're excited we found a home with a company that shares that mission and has the platform, clinical depth, and vision to take it even further. With Instinct, we can create something entirely new: a system in which Intelligence is deeply intertwined with how veterinary teams work every day."

Customers of both Instinct and ScribbleVet will continue using their products as they do today, with no immediate changes. Over time, Instinct will introduce deeper integrations that unify AI scribing, workflow, and clinical intelligence into a single, cohesive experience and ScribbleVet will become the first AI scribe powered by Plumb's. Instinct will continue to support multiple AI scribe integrations, and ScribbleVet will continue to support multiple PIMS integrations.

This acquisition positions Instinct at the forefront of a new era in veterinary software, one focused not just on managing practices, but on actively supporting the people who deliver care.

To learn more, read this blog post from Instinct Founder and CEO Caleb Frankel.

About Instinct Science

Instinct is an animal health technology company on a mission to transform veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed software and essential clinical decision support tools that support veterinary professionals in delivering lifesaving, compassionate care.

Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct brings together innovative software with trusted clinical tools like Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician's Brief that veterinary teams rely on every day to make critical, informed care decisions.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Caleb Frankel, an experienced emergency room veterinarian, Instinct empowers veterinary hospitals with the tools to enhance patient outcomes, boost team efficiency, and support continuous learning and professional growth. Through its technology and unique industry expertise, Instinct is redefining what's possible in veterinary medicine, committed to making life easier and care better for veterinary teams and the animals they serve.

For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn @Instinct or visit instinct.vet.

About ScribbleVet

ScribbleVet is the leading AI-powered scribe for veterinarians, designed to automate the time-consuming task of note-taking. Serving thousands of veterinarians across the country, ScribbleVet helps reduce burnout, improve workflow efficiency, and enable professionals to dedicate more time to patient care. For more information, visit scribblevet.com.

