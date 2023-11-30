Government Advisor Alexander M. Wegner appointed Partner, Head of Public Policy, MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners, a leading EMEA communications consultancy, is expanding its internationally-renowned Public Policy offering to the MENA region with the launch of a new practice. Integrating Public Policy advisory into its portfolio of services reflects both double-digit, year-on-year growth and fast-changing regional dynamics. From COP28 and the energy transition to renewed competition among GCC states and heightened geopolitical tensions, the MENA region continues to evolve, and clients across sectors are seeking a trusted partner to help them navigate this landscape.

Instinctif Partners Launches MENA Public Policy Advisory to Help Organizations Navigate a Changing World

Alexander M. Wegner joins Instinctif Partners as Partner, Head of Public Policy, MENA, bringing with him 15 years' experience living and working across Doha, Dubai, and Riyadh. A German national, Alexander holds degrees from The University of Chicago and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Strategy and Communications, at the global CEO advisory firm Teneo, and spent two years at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), also known as "Davos in the Desert," where he led Technology Partnerships and was part of the management team.

Alexander has advised influential government, corporate, and philanthropic clients throughout the GCC on matters of strategic and executive positioning, reputation and risk management, geostrategy and influence, as well as market entry. He is a Member of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK), AmCham Abu Dhabi, and the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, an Alumnus of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Shapers Community, and a Fellow at the Royal Society for Arts (RSA). He also advises two venture funds on opportunities across the MENA region.

"We're delighted to welcome Alexander both to the firm and to our leadership team here in MENA. He has an exceptional track-record of working with clients at the highest level, a global background, and a strong reputation as a trusted advisor, mentor, and colleague. The addition of Public Policy to our advisory services will further strengthen our capabilities and create value for our clients," said Samantha Bartel, MENA CEO and Managing Partner at Instinctif Partners. "In the two weeks he's been with us, Alexander has already grown our client-base and is advising clients on and at COP28."

"It's a pleasure to join Instinctif Partners to build, scale, and lead the Public Policy practice in MENA." Alexander noted. "The team in and beyond MENA has been exceptionally welcoming. It's a privilege to be asked to set up an entirely new business segment in the region, and I'm excited to take up this new challenge. In my view, this is the right time to do so, and a terrific opportunity to contribute to the great success Instinctif Partners has had in the MENA region under the leadership of Samantha."

"It's an important and strategic step for Instinctif Partners to roll out the longstanding and thriving Public Policy practice in Africa and Europe across the booming MENA region," said Ed Amory, CEO of Instinctif Partners. "Alexander is a formidable addition to the team, who's going to contribute a uniquely global perspective and deep regional experience that will benefit the firm and our clients."

Partnership has always defined the work of Instinctif Partners, and it is in this spirit, out of a mission to create value for clients, that the firm is now bringing its Public Policy offering to the MENA region. The practice will specialize in advising corporate clients of all sizes on market entry – including strategic positioning, competitive intelligence, organizational resilience, and capital raising – as well as government relations and stakeholder engagement more broadly. To learn more and / or to explore a potential mandate, please reach out to Alexander via [email protected].

About Instinctif

Instinctif Partners is an EMEA business communications consultancy. As partners in change, we help navigate societies' constantly changing rules. We provide an integrated service drawing on expertise in communications, capital markets, content & design, digital, insight, public affairs and sustainability. Our aim is to build trust through transparency and honesty, so that together with our clients, we can be a force for good.

