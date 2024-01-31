Instinctif Partners Strengthens Sustainability Practice in MENA with Key Appointment

Instinctif Partners MENA

Instinctif Partners MENA

31 Jan, 2024

Alaa Badawi joins as Associate Partner for Sustainability at Instinctif Partners MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners, a leading EMEA communications consultancy, is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability with the strategic appointment of Alaa Badawi as Associate Partner in Sustainability at Instinctif Partners MENA.

Instinctif Partners Strengthens Sustainability Practice in MENA with Key Appointment (PRNewsfoto/Instinctif Partners MENA)
Joining from Ernst and Young MENA, he is set to play a pivotal role in growing our existing capabilities in the sustainability space.  He will support and advise clients on navigating their sustainability journeys at this interesting time in the region, with ongoing traction from COP28, stock exchanges mandating ESG disclosures, and countries committing to their sustainable development.

In a strategic move, Alaa will integrate sustainability best practices into Instinctif's key sectors, collaborating closely with the Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Policy and Corporate Reporting teams. His strong regional expertise will contribute to aligning sustainability goals with overall business strategies.

Samantha Bartel, MENA CEO and Managing Partner at Instinctif Partners MENA, said, "Alaa's appointment is a strategic move for us to ensure we continue providing the best advisory services for our listed clients as well as growth companies seeking sustainable business solutions in the MENA region. Alaa's experience and passion for sustainable practices make him a valuable addition to our team."

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Lebanese American University (LAU) and a Certified Energy Manager (CEM) accredited by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), Alaa brings extensive regional experience spanning Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Lebanon, and India. His most recent role was a Senior Consultant with Ernst and Young (EY).

Reflecting on his new role, Alaa Badawi stated, "This is an exciting time to join Instinctif Partners MENA to support our impressive client base in articulating and achieving their sustainability ambitions. With all the progress and commitments in the region, I am looking forward to scaling up our sustainability advisory service in the pursuit of building new and better growth paths for Instinctif Partners MENA. I'm excited to be a part of a team where I can see a clear regional and global commitment from leadership to drive the agenda and help develop a sustainable future."

Helen Dodd, Head of Reinventing Responsibility at Instinctif Partners said; "Alaa's appointment reflects our deep commitment to helping our clients deliver positive social, environmental, and commercial impact in the MENA region and beyond. He brings a wealth of knowledge and best practice to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing ESG landscape and to put people and the planet at the centre of their strategies."

Instinctif Partners MENA is confident that Alaa Badawi's appointment will not only strengthen the firm's position as a leader in sustainability consulting but also contribute to the integration of sustainable business practices across multiple teams.

About Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners is an EMEA business communications consultancy. As partners in change, we help navigate societies' constantly changing rules. We provide an integrated service drawing on expertise in communications, capital markets, content & design, digital, insight, public affairs and sustainability. Our aim is to build trust through transparency and honesty, so that together with our clients, we can be a force for good.

Sally Jaroudy
Mobile: +971 52 146 7090
Email: sally.jaroudy@instinctif.com

