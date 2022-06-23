INSTITUT AUF DEM ROSENBERG: A PREMIER DESTINATION FOR STEM EDUCATION

Rosenberg's STEM offerings are part of the school's accredited Rosenberg International Curriculum RIC ® and Talent & Enrichment program, which offers real-life educational experiences beyond the traditional classroom setting. Courses are designed to encourage students to think creatively and embrace the benefits of technology from an early age. To further this idea, Rosenberg recently introduced Humanix ® . The world-first proprietary qualification trains students' cognitive capacities and literacy through the study of human connectives, preparing them for a successful coexistence with intelligent machines.

"At Rosenberg, we believe STEM should be an integral part of every student's education from an early age, no matter their background, race, gender, interests, or desired career path. We have designed an integrated program to engage and challenge young minds through interactive experiences and the real-life application of concepts," said Anita Gademann, Director & Head of Innovation at Rosenberg. "Most educators teach the theory of physics before entering a lab, but we take the opposite approach – our students participate in project-based, hands-on learning activities first, then are introduced to the principles."

Much of Rosenberg's STEM courses are taught in the Future Park, a state-of-the-art outdoor experimental space where students can undertake projects guided by Rosenberg Artisans (teachers) and expert partners in the fields of science, technology, and design. Here, students are encouraged to explore and find solutions that will shape the future of humanity on our planet and beyond. Key points of interest include:

SAGA Space Habitat: Rosenberg students collaborated with SAGA Space Architects to create a lifesize, 3D-printed space habitat that will allow students to simulate extraterrestrial environments and living on earth. Launching in July, it will be the tallest 3D printed structure in the world.

Boston Dynamics® Spot®: Rosenberg was the first and only school in Switzerland to take delivery of the world-famous, new-generation robot named Spot® that navigates terrain with unprecedented mobility, using advanced sensory to communicate with its environment. Hands-on projects with Spot® help unlock students' creative engineering ambitions to develop world-changing applications of the future in need-led innovation.

HumaniX Pavilion: Completed in 2022, this structure is a completely sustainable learning space. As part of the Rosenberg Humanix® qualification, the pavilion enables carousel teaching with its innovative Vitra® furniture concept, allowing flexible pedagogical architecture that challenges the stereotype of education.

The Climate Garden: Designed in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Science at ETH Zurich, The Climate Garden hosts a hybrid climate zone, which effectively demonstrates the result of global warming and promotes planet-centered thinking. The predicted weather conditions of 2085 are devised to create a comparison to the average temperature in Switzerland. More than 10 sensors throughout two domes continually collect and communicate data for analysis used in student projects.

The Vertical Farm and Farm Bot: Students worked with ETH affiliated partner Yasai to create a vertical farming edition that reduces production costs and protects natural resources. The Farm Bot prepares, plants, grows, and nurtures crops through atomization, teaching students not to fear new technology, but to embrace it and design it to its next generation.

Creative Lab: Paying credit to the rapid advances in digitalization and automation globally, this first-of-its-kind creativity space features dedicated workstations for art, design and technology including coding and robotics.

Wind Trees: All of the projects within the Rosenberg Future Park are connected to a self-sustaining energy network. In addition to familiar sources of renewable energy such as solar-energy, the Wind Trees collect wind power to actively support feeding the majority of electronic devices in the Climate Garden, the school's fleet of Audi e-trons, and Space Habitat.

Established in 1889, Institut auf dem Rosenberg is a Swiss boarding school providing a state-of-the-art, holistic learning environment for responsible leaders of the 21st century. They are passionate about the development of meaningful learning experiences for children and young adults, typically aged 6 to 18 years.

Rosenberg is proud to offer a uniquely contemporary learning experience, enabling exceptional academic results and personal development well beyond traditional education. Their outstanding team of teachers and professionals are more than just educators – they are true Artisans of Education.

Founded in 1889, Rosenberg's Swiss boarding school environment is renowned for its individual approach to education, enabling outstanding academic performance while featuring an unmatched array of Talent & Enrichment courses, all designed to broaden young minds and nurture their creativity. In a rapidly changing the world, the need for education to evolve is of more importance than ever before. While no one can predict the future, in a world increasingly driven by advances in technology, Institut auf dem Rosenberg must inherently nurture human skills such as creativity, intuition, and interpersonal social skills.

Rather than solely preparing students for exams by adhering to rigid curriculums, Rosenberg has created its own educational paradigm through the unique Rosenberg International Curriculum (RIC®), which fosters expertise while also preparing students for a wide range of external qualifications, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), A-Levels and Advanced Placement (APs). The RIC® is internationally accredited and widely recognised for its academic depth interdisciplinary approach where students can take early external qualifications well ahead of their age-group.

