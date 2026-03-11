Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™ Launches CDFA.com to Help the Public Find Financial Expertise During Divorce

DURHAM, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™ (IDFA®) today announced the launch of www.cdfa.com, a new public-facing website designed to help individuals, attorneys, and other professionals better understand the role of a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) and the critical financial issues involved in divorce.

Divorce is not only an emotional transition but also one of the most significant financial events many individuals will face. CDFA.com was created to provide accessible information and practical resources that explain what a CDFA® is, what a CDFA® does, and how financial expertise can help individuals make informed decisions during the divorce process. The site offers educational content about the financial realities of divorce. By providing clear explanations and resources, CDFA.com aims to help individuals better understand their options and avoid costly financial mistakes.

"Divorce settlements have long-term financial consequences," said Kristen Shearin, JD, CDFA®, Mediator, Director of the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™. "Our goal with CDFA.com is to give individuals and attorneys a place to learn about the financial side of divorce and understand how a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® can help bring clarity to complex financial decisions."

One of the key features of the new website is the Find a CDFA® directory, which allows users to locate Certified Divorce Financial Analysts® in their area. CDFA professionals work alongside attorneys, mediators, and other divorce professionals to analyze financial scenarios, evaluate settlement options, and help clients understand the long-term implications of financial decisions made during divorce.

"Too often, individuals go through divorce focused on the immediate settlement without fully understanding the long-term financial impact," Shearin added. "Working with a CDFA® helps ensure that financial decisions are evaluated carefully so individuals can move forward with greater confidence in their financial future."

While CDFA.com serves as a resource for the public and legal community, www.institutedfa.com will continue to serve as the primary resource for CDFA® professionals, providing information about certification, training, and professional development for those pursuing or maintaining the CDFA® designation.

The launch of CDFA.com reflects IDFA's continued commitment to increasing awareness of the financial complexities of divorce and supporting professionals who help individuals navigate those challenges.

To learn more about the role of a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® or to locate a CDFA® professional, visit www.cdfa.com.

About the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™ (IDFA®)

The Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™ (IDFA®) is the premier organization dedicated to training and certifying professionals in the financial aspects of divorce. Through the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) designation, IDFA equips financial professionals with the specialized knowledge and analytical tools needed to help individuals and families understand the financial implications of divorce settlements.

Media Contact

Kristen Shearin, JD, CDFA®, Mediator

Director, Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™

800-875-1760

[email protected]

SOURCE IDFA