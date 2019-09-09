Institute for Portfolio Alternatives Signs Strategic Partnership with Chalice Financial Network

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), the leading advocacy and education group for portfolio diversifying investment products, today announced a strategic partnership that will offer its members access to Chalice Financial Network (Chalice)'s online marketplace of business, technology and client service solutions tailored to independent financial advisors and other small- and medium-size businesses in the financial services space.

Chalice Financial Network

Tony Chereso, President and CEO of the IPA, said, "Through our new partnership with Chalice, we are able to provide our 200-plus member firms and 1,700-plus individual members with a greater ability to operate their businesses efficiently and serve their clients more effectively. Many of the solutions on Chalice's marketplace align closely with what our members have told us they want, and we are proud to be able to offer them access in a cost-effective way. In the end, as financial advice space grows more crowded and competitive, advisors and firms must continue to differentiate themselves by meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations. This alliance with Chalice allows our members to do just that."

Chalice Financial Network will drive key benefits to the IPA's members, including, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset management companies and business partner firms -- empowering these members with practice management support and ideas to help their clients become superior business operators. IPA members will have the full benefit of Chalice's offerings, including discounted access to these important services for growing enterprises:

An employee medical benefits solution that offers large-group health insurance

Customizable, private-label platform to upgrade client service, technology and business solutions

Compatibility scoring, M&A consulting and deal support through Chalice's Succession Link 2.0

Comprehensive cyber security protection and insurance through the Chalice Cyber Security Protection Package

Keith Gregg, CEO of Chalice, said, "We are thrilled to be able to empower IPA to offer its members a benefit that responds to their strategic and operational needs. There are challenges to running any small- or medium-size business, and the solutions we offer can help address the most pressing pain points, such as looming cyber threats and skyrocketing healthcare costs. Mitigating those concerns will free up businesses to do what they do best – serve their customers."

Mr. Chereso concluded, "We are always looking for smart, innovative ways to extend what we offer to members. Through this relationship with Chalice, we can open a world of possibilities to our members in the form of access to industry-leading business solutions that will empower each member – and our entire industry – to be more successful. Strategic partnerships such as the one we have created with Chalice will help us amplify our value proposition to our members and further enable us to achieve our organizational goals."

About Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives seeks to raise awareness of portfolio diversifying investment (PDI) products among stakeholders and market participants, including: investment advisers, public policymakers and the investing public. We support increased access to investment strategies with low correlation to the equity markets: lifecycle real estate investment trusts ("Lifecycle REITs"), net asset value REITs (NAV REITs), business development companies (BDCs), interval funds and direct participation programs (DPPs). Through advocacy and industry-leading education, the IPA is committed to ensuring all investors have access to real assets and the opportunity to effectively balance their investment portfolios.

About Chalice Financial Network™

Chalice Financial Network ("Chalice") is a San Diego-based, leading provider of third-party technology, asset management, wealth management and business enterprise solutions for independent financial advisors across the country, delivered through an exclusive membership structure. Chalice is the Holy Grail for Wealth Advisors™ due to its ability to aggregate and integrate all the tools and technology, products and services a wealth advisor needs throughout the lifecycle of a successful independent business, by accessing Chalice Advisor Exchange™, its single sign-on shared services digital marketplace and fintech platform. For more information, please visit www.chalicefn.com.

IPA Media Contact:

Haley Fry

(312) 552-1133

221383@email4pr.com

Chalice Media Contact:

Holly Ferris

(562) 429-6456

holly@ferriscomm.com

SOURCE Institute for Portfolio Alternatives